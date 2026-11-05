NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 9 of 2026 season

Another busy weekend of NFL action kicks off on Thursday, Week 9 serving as the final weekend of play before the league’s trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10.

It will be a busy weekend of roster evaluation for teams around the league, as they determine whether they will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. But, there are also games to play, which means there will be plenty of action for fans across the league to take in.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game, so who will be on the call for your favorite team?

A full look at the NFL announcer schedule and pairings for Week 9 can be seen below, via AwfulAnnouncing.com.

MORE: 7 NFL teams with best chance to win Super Bowl LXI entering Week 9

2026 NFL Week 9 Announcer Schedule & Pairings

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Fox sports commentator Erin Andrews before the game between Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Thursday, November 5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m., Prime Video): Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Sunday, November 8

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons in Madrid (9:30 a.m., NFL Network): Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Molly McGrath (reporter)

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., CBS): Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m., CBS): Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS): Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (reporter)

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS): Jim Nantz (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Aug 25, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; CBS Sports field reporter Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines during a NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m., Fox): Adam Amin (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kristina Pink (reporter)

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders (1 p.m., Fox): Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Jen Hale (reporter)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m., Fox): Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS): Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (reporter)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m., Fox): Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (reporter)

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC reporter Megan Olivi during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m., Fox): Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter)

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m., Fox): Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (8:20 p.m., NBC): Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (reporter)

Monday, November 9

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m., ESPN): Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter), Laura Rutledge (reporter)

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