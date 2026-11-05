Curt Cignetti rips ESPN for favoring SEC over Big Ten

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released earlier this week. While the top team in the rankings was the Miami Hurricanes, it was still a record-breaking showing for the SEC. College football’s premier conference was represented with five teams in the top 10 and made up 10 of the top 25.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti was not impressed despite the fact that the Hoosiers were ranked No. 4, ahead of all but one SEC school. Cignetti took aim at ESPN’s writers for overvaluing SEC teams at the expense of the Big Ten.

MORE: Angry Curt Cignetti was ‘befuddled’ by penalties vs. Northwestern

Cignetti drops his initial thoughts on the CFP Rankings… and well… https://t.co/PtDypsUCpU — Kirkwood & Dunn (@KirkwoodandDunn) November 5, 2026

“These people, and there’s a whole bunch of ’em. And they march out of the tent, and they’re given instructions on what to say. And they follow the company line, right? I don’t need to go any further,” said Cignetti.

MORE: Paul Finebaum calls first College Football Playoff rankings ‘discombobulated’

Curt Cignetti on ESPN’s cozy relationship with the SEC

Curt Cignetti just COOKED ESPN https://t.co/Yyec3rPo7G — Kirkwood & Dunn (@KirkwoodandDunn) November 5, 2026

“SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN, you know, and all their writers that they don’t technically pay but march to their drum,” said Cignetti. “So that’s why you see all these SEC teams up there. You know, with two-loss teams from the Big Ten not as high.”

Apparently Cignetti wants Northwestern to get some more respect. The Wildcats are the only two-loss Big Ten team to not show up in the initial CFP rankings. The 6-2 Wildcats are not ranked by the AP either, but are No. 22 in the Coaches Poll this week. With their next two games against Top 25 teams in Iowa and Ohio State, they have a chance to make their own case, but unfortunately it would be at the expense of their own conference’s standing.

It seems that no matter what conference a team is in, they are punished by playing the other teams in their conference. Funny how that works out.

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