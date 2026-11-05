Who is Molly Miller? Get to know viral Arizona State basketball coach

Into today’s day and age, nothing can throw you into the spotlight like viral fame, and that has been the case over the past three years for Molly Miller, who is entering her second year as head coach of the Arizona State women’s basketball team.

Miller recently went viral for an incredible rallying cry for her team ahead of Year 2, and again went viral a few days later for her sideline fit.

Before joining Arizona State, Miller was one of the brightest young stars in college basketball, leading the Grand Canyon women’s basketball team to a NCAA Tournament appearance. The WAC Coach of the Year led the Antelopes to an impressive 32-3 record, going a perfect 16-0 in conference play and winning the Western Athletic Conference regular season title and conference tournament.

Now, she’s back in the spotlight and fans can’t get enough of seeing what Miller can continue to do leading the Sun Devils, after going 24-11 with an NCAA Tournament berth in her first season.

MORE: ASU cheerleaders greet Molly Miller, new Sun Devils women’s basketball coach

Get To Know Molly Miller

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State coach Molly Miller interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Before joining the coaching ranks, Miller was a star point guard at Drury University, scoring 1,570 career points and earning a spot in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Hall of Fame. From there, she turned to coaching, where she was immediately finding success leading her alma mater.

MORE: Arizona State women’s basketball coach Molly Miller rewarded after breakout season

As head coach at Drury University, Miller compiled an impressive 180-17 record, with four Great Lakes Valley Conference titles and a Final Four appearance in the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament.

Drury head coach Molly Miller cuts down the net after winning the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championship game 51-44 over Grand Valley at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on Monday, March 18, 2019.



Drury3 Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

That led Miller to Grand Canyon University for the next five years, where she was once again an overwhelming success.

At GCU, the Lopes went 117-38 during Miller’s tenure, including a 30-game winning streak, WAC title, and the first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in school history. That’s when she finally got a shot in the big show.

GCU head coach Molly Miller high-fives her team after a win against ASU during a game at Footprint Center on Nov. 14, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

After her inaugural season leading the Sun Devils, Miller was immediately rewarded with a new contract extension. The multi-year deal will keep Miller at Arizona State through April 30, 2031.

There is no telling what the future holds for Miller in her coaching career, but finding her way to a blue-blood program certainly seems like it could be in the cards if she continues to lead her team at such an unprecedented level.

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