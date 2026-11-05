Pat McAfee ‘acts irresponsibly’ & then plays victim says ex-ESPN star

Former ESPN sports media personality Katie Nolan has some strong words for Pat McAfee following the controversy surrounding his recent appearance at the University of Utah. Nolan believes the ESPN star wants the freedom to act however he chooses but struggles to accept the criticism that comes with being one of the most recognizable figures today in the media.

During an episode of her Casuals podcast released Wednesday, Nolan accused McAfee of acting irresponsibly before expecting others to protect his emotional well-being. Her comments came after McAfee publicly expressed feeling uncomfortable about hosting ESPN’s College GameDay on Utah’s campus.

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Katie Nolan calls out McAfee’s response to criticism

Pat McAfee on the set for ESPN’s College GameDay before the Indiana versus Minnesota football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

McAfee drew attention after criticizing the University of Utah over a video posted by the university that featured students making jokes about him ahead of College GameDay. McAfee said he was “very, very uncomfortable” on campus and referenced the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who was killed at Utah Valley University last year.

Nolan questioned how McAfee handled the situation, arguing that he frequently presents himself as the target of unfair attacks despite his success.

“The guy is winning in every sense of the word, and yet is constantly acting like the world is attacking him baselessly,” Nolan said. “He acts irresponsibly, but then wants everyone to be responsible for his emotional well-being, and to take care of him.”

Nolan also compared McAfee’s reaction to the criticism she has received throughout her own career, including during her time in the Apple TV MLB broadcast booth. She suggested that McAfee would have difficulty dealing with the level of criticism she has experienced.

Nolan acknowledges McAfee’s value to sports media

Pat McAfee joins Iowa fans in the I-O-W-A chant Oct. 3, 2026 during a live broadcast of ESPN’s “College GameDay” in downtown Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Despite her criticism, Nolan made it clear that she recognizes what McAfee brings to sports broadcasting. She acknowledged his energy and ability to add something different to traditional sports coverage.

“When Pat adds to a broadcast, he really can. He’s got a lot of energy, and in an industry that’s usually full of old-guard guys, it’s good to have that youthful energy injected,” Nolan said.

However, Nolan believes McAfee wants to maintain that influence without having to deal with negative reactions from viewers. She argued that being a prominent personality means accepting that not everyone will approve of what he says or does.

Her comments add another voice to the criticism McAfee has faced following the Utah controversy. Nolan’s position is that McAfee has earned his place in sports media, but that success and visibility also bring criticism that comes with the territory.



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