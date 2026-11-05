Victor Wembanyama pulls off something not seen in NBA since 1974

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama delivered an extraordinary performance on Wednesday, achieving an NBA statistical milestone that had not been seen in more than 50 years during a thrilling 112-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The 22-year-old recorded career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds while adding eight blocks, becoming the first player since 1974 to finish a game with at least 50 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks. The last player to accomplish the feat was Bob McAdoo, who recorded 50 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks on February 22, 1974.

Wembanyama’s performance was another reminder of his unique impact on both ends of the floor, as he continues to establish himself as one of the NBA’s most dominant young players.

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Wembanyama makes NBA history against Mavericks

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) watches his three-point shot go through the net in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs star’s historic night extended well beyond his remarkable scoring and rebounding numbers.

Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a single half. He also became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1964 to record at least 50 points and 20 rebounds in a one-point victory.

Additionally, he became just the fifth player in NBA history to record multiple 50-point games at age 22 or younger.

His free-throw shooting was equally impressive. Wembanyama went a perfect 15-for-15 from the charity stripe in the first half, tying James Harden for the most free throws made without a miss in a first half during the play-by-play era, which dates back to the 1997-98 season.

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Spurs superstar continues remarkable season

Nov 2, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots in over Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (11) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Wembanyama’s latest performance comes amid an outstanding start to the 2026-27 NBA campaign.

Through the first eight games of the season, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and 2024 Rookie of the Year is averaging career highs of 29.0 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

At just 22 years old, Wembanyama is already producing numbers rarely seen in NBA history. His combination of scoring, rebounding and rim protection makes him a unique presence on the court.

Following his historic display against Dallas, the Spurs superstar has further strengthened his case as one of the league’s most exciting talents, with plenty of time remaining to add to an already remarkable season.

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