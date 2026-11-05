Vikings dealing with quarterback uncertainty with latest Kyler Murray health update

The Minnesota Vikings have jumped out to one of the best starts in the NFL despite a less than stellar showing on the offensive side of the football. And it sounds like they will have even more questions to answer when they take on the Buffalo Bills in a Monday Night Football showcase.

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“It sounds like it is trending towards Carson Wentz starting Monday night,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Thursday’s Get Up.

Vikings QB depth chart

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with hamstring soreness following the Vikings’ 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The issue was first reported on Monday and it sounds as though it has not been resolved to this point. Worse, per Schefter, it’s beginning to look more and more like it will keep Murray out of a major matchup against Josh Allen.

Minnesota is a very unique team this season thanks to the gulf between their defensive and offensive units. The former is looking like it has an opportunity to be one of the all-time greats while the latter has struggled to get anything going.

Murray has been part of the winning formula by doing just enough. He’s 5-1 as a starter but has thrown for only 1,022 yards in six games. Wentz has actually been more productive in his two appearances, racking up 276 yards and three touchdowns to Murray’s five.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, left, talks to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after 19-15 win at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

So the good news is that there won’t be that much of a drop-off—if any at all—should the veteran Wentz be forced into action. The bad news, of course, is that’s not exactly a positive for a team that has the defensive talent to win a Super Bowl but knows it will only go as far as the quarterback takes them.

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