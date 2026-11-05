Fantasy football start-sit Week 9: Chris Rodriguez, Zay Flowers, Brenton Strange

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens are set to square off on Thursday night, so it’s time for fantasy football lineup decisions with running back Chris Rodriguez, wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Brenton Strange.

Rodriguez has been quiet this season, but that could change in Week 9 with the Jaguars having an injury concern with their starting running back, Bhayshul Tuten.

Flowers is coming off his worst game of the season last week, when he didn’t record a single catch. However, that was hardly his fault, as the Ravens had a disastrous situation at quarterback because of injuries.

Strange has been OK but not great. He had yet another middle-of-the-road performance last week with two catches for 55 yards.

MORE: 2026 NFL trade deadline tracker

Now, a look at what we’re doing with these players in fantasy football for Week 9.

Chris Rodriguez start-or-sit advice

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

After signing with the Jaguars in free agency, Rodriguez has not panned out like the team hoped. He has played a clear second fiddle to Bhayshul Tuten, which has led to just 6.7 touches per game for Rodriguez.

However, Rodriguez’s workload could change in a big way this week, as Tuten may not play due to ankle and foot injuries that kept him out of practice before he drew a questionable tag.

Tuten is expected to be a game-time decision, but Jacksonville Jaguars On SI’s John Shipley wrote that in the 27 instances during the Liam Coen era in which a Jaguars player did not practice at all in the week leading up to a game, none of them have played.

MORE: Week 9 RB start-sit for Marks, Jones, Hall, Gordon

Rodriguez will get the nod as the Jaguars’ lead back if Tuten sits, and while this isn’t a great matchup with the Ravens, who are ceding the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to backs this season, per CBS Sports, game script should be in his favor.

We fully expect the Jags to be playing with a lead because the Ravens will be starting rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley ruled out with injuries.

Fagnano struggled mightily last week and if the Jaguars get ahead like we expect them to, that will mean even more opportunities for Rodriguez.

Lock Rodriguez into your lineup if Tuten sits.

Verdict: Start if Tuten is ruled out

Zay Flowers start-or-sit advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates after he scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Flowers enters the Week 9 contest against the Jaguars ranked as WR9 overall in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, which usually makes him a locked-in starter every week.

Unfortunately, that label is not applicable in Week 9.

That’s because of the injuries the Ravens have at quarterback that is forcing them to start an undrafted rookie in Fagnano, who completed 10-of-21 passes for 91 yards and one pick in Week 8 after he replaced Jackson and Huntley.

MORE: Week 9 WR start-sit for Allen, Addison, Douglas, Vele

The result for Flowers? A bagel on five targets.

We can understand starting him if you don’t have any better options, but Flowers is a no-go for us if you have some depth at wide receiver.

The good news is, the Ravens are finalizing a trade for Jacoby Brissett, who is expected to start next week. He will give Flowers a much better opportunity to thrive moving forward.

Verdict: Sit

Brenton Strange start-or-sit advice

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) falls short of the end zone during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Strange is outside the every-week starting range this season, with the second-year tight end ranking as TE15 overall in fantasy points per game in 2026.

So, when it comes to the decision to start or sit him, it’s all about the matchups.

This is a fairly positive matchup against the Ravens, who are permitting the 13th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season. What’s even better is Baltimore is permitting the fifth-most touchdowns per game to the position.

Strange is a viable starter in Week 9.

Verdict: Start

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