Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry & more fantasy football TE injury updates for Week 9

Fantasy football managers have several tight end injuries to monitor heading into Week 9 of the NFL season. Travis Kelce was limited during Wednesday’s practice, while Hunter Henry was not present during the media-viewing portion of New England’s practice. Jake Ferguson is also dealing with an ankle injury, and there is an encouraging update on Terrance Ferguson as he prepares to return to practice.

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Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (foot)

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after catching an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Henry was not present during the media-viewing portion of Wednesday’s practice. The Patriots tight end is dealing with a foot injury, creating some uncertainty about his availability for the upcoming matchup. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status as the week progresses. His status could also affect quarterback Drake Maye.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (ankle):

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kelce was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s practice report. His availability for Week 9 remains something to monitor, with additional practice participation providing a better indication of whether the ankle injury will affect his playing status. The good news is that Kelce has been limited in other weeks but has still been ready to go on game day.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (ankle)

New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) stops Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at the goal line during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ferguson is dealing with an ankle injury and is currently working with trainers, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. His practice status and availability for Week 9 remain worth monitoring. No other tight end on the Cowboys is worth playing if Ferguson is out.

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams (ankle)

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

There is more encouraging news for Ferguson, as head coach Sean McVay said the tight end will practice Wednesday. His return to practice is a positive development as the Rams prepare for their upcoming game. The Rams use a lot of two-tight-end sets, and that will continue, maybe even more, while Davante Adams is out.

With four notable tight ends dealing with injuries or practice limitations, fantasy managers should pay close attention to the remaining practice reports before locking in their Week 9 lineups.

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