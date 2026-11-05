Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick both missing Rob Gronkowski’s Hall of Fame ceremony

The New England Patriots will induct Rob Gronkowski into the team’s Hall of Fame this weekend. Tom Bradywill be there, but one very prominent person from the organization will not. Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft will miss the ceremony because he’s recovering from back surgery.

Kraft told ESPN that he was placing himself on injured reserve, adding, “As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony. Kraft will also miss the Patriots game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday because he has to stay off his feet. Despite the doctor’s orders, Kraft has remained in a joking mood according to ESPN:

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“I always told Gronk that in my next life, I wanted to come back as him because I had never seen him have a bad day. But after a couple of back surgeries, I take that back. I never want to experience that again,” he cracked.

Kraft bought the Patriots in the 1990’s. He hired Pete Carroll and then eventually Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Gronkowski’s Hall of Fame induction is one of those events where the whole band could get back together, but that’s not going to happen. While Brady will be there, Kraft is injured and Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels have a game that kicks off at noon. With the ceremony at 1 p.m. ET, that rules out Gronkowski’s former coach as well.

The Patriots are 5-3 and sitting in second place in the AFC East midway through the season. Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, expectations were high this season. They’re already dealing with injury issues at wide receiver. Now they’re down an owner.

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