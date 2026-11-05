George Kittle chasing Rob Gronkowski-level history in NFL Week 9

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is on the verge of making NFL history as he closes in on a remarkable milestone ahead of Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 33-year-old needs just 75 receiving yards to join legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski as the only players at the position in NFL history to record at least 500 receiving yards in each of their first 10 seasons.

With the milestone within reach, Kittle has another opportunity to cement his place among the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.

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Kittle closing in on remarkable milestone

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is defended by Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Through the first seven games of the 2026 NFL season, Kittle has recorded 425 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Consistency has been a defining feature of his career, as he has never finished a season with fewer than 500 receiving yards.

His career-low came during his rookie campaign in 2017, when he finished with 515 yards. Since then, Kittle has continued to establish himself as one of the NFL’s premier offensive weapons, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards on four occasions.

His best season came in 2018, his second year in the league, when he exploded for 1,377 receiving yards. More recently, Kittle has shown he remains capable of producing big performances, recording a season-high 88 receiving yards on eight receptions in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

He has surpassed 75 receiving yards in three of his seven appearances this season, suggesting he has the potential to reach the historic mark against Las Vegas.

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Gronkowski sets the standard

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 7, 2014. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)



New England Patriots Vs Miami Dolphins

Gronkowski provides the benchmark Kittle is attempting to match. The former New England Patriots star recorded at least 500 receiving yards in all 11 of his NFL seasons, including his final two campaigns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after returning from retirement.

Gronkowski also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards three times, with his career-best coming in 2011, when he accumulated an impressive 1,327 yards during his sophomore season.

Kittle now has the opportunity to join Gronkowski in an exclusive statistical category. With just 75 yards separating him from the milestone, all eyes will be on the 49ers tight end in Week 9 as he looks to make another chapter of NFL history.

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