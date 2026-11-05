Jack Roslovic, Zach Benson & more fantasy hockey pickup options

The NHL season is in full tilt. It’s filled with trade requests, questionable goaltending, and Connor McDavid looking like the best player of all time.

How’s your fantasy hockey team doing? Hopefully as well as the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers are playing. The defending Stanley Cup champs are 12-3-2 while the Oilers are 11-2-3.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are embroiled in Nikita Kucherov trade request drama, while the Detroit Red Wings still haven’t dealt Dylan Larkin. Fantasy hockey is about finding waiver-wire gems, and hopefully your superstars are producing.

Here are some waiver wire options that you should grab before other people in your league scoop them up

MORE: Paul Bissonnette rips Lightning GM over Nikita Kucherov’s trade request

C/RW Jack Roslovic, Toronto Maple Leafs

Oct 24, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) looks to make a pass in front of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (96) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Toronto Maple Leafs get a ton of attention, but you should take notice of how Jack Roslovic is playing. He’s playing with Auston Matthews and thriving. He’s produced 8 goals and 10 assists in 18 games so far.

He’s only rostered in 59% of fantasy hockey teams, according to Yahoo Sports, so he could be available in your league. The American winger is on the first powerplay unit with injuries to Kirill Marchenko and John Tavares. Roslovic is currently on a seven-game point streak and has five goals it those seven matchups.

G Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames

Jan 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) spits out water during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Dustin Cooley became a viral sensation for the Calgary Flames with his funny personality and wild interviews. He unfortunately got hurt, so it’s Dustin Wolf’s net now. The Flames have picked up their play after a terrible start, and he’s their franchise goalie. Wolf is rostered in 40% of Yahoo Sports leagues and would be a great pickup.

He’s won his last two starts and has allowed only two goals in those contests. The Flames don’t have any back-to-backs in their upcoming schedule, so he should be seeing plenty of action. Wolf has posted a 2.17 goals-against average over the last two weeks.

MORE: Connor Hellebuyck shares personal reason behind trade request in letter to Jets fans

LW Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres

May 16, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (6) reacts after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in game six of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Zach Benson is a player who you would hate to play but would love to have on your team. The Buffalo Sabres‘ forward should be on your fantasy hockey team. He’s on the top line with Tage Thompson and has tallied 14 points (2G, 12A) through 15 games.

Benson is rostered in 54% of Yahoo leagues, but he’ll be a hot commodity in any league. He gets time on the first powerplay unit and has totaled at least three shots on goal in four straight games.

C/LW Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks

Oct 11, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Mikael Granlund (64) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mikael Granlund has been great for the Anaheim Ducks lately. He has recorded two goals and two assists in the last three games. The Ducks’ Captain is only rostered in 30% of Yahoo leagues and is a great depth piece for your fantasy hockey squad.

He’s on the first powerplay unit, and the group is loaded with offensive firepower. The Finnish forward has collected a powerplay point in three straight contests. The Ducks play in high-scoring games and have tallied at least four goals in five straight games.

MORE: Ducks’ Gauthier makes NHL history as first player to accomplish feat

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