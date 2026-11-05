Colts trade rumor gives timeline for possible Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart deals

The NFL world is waiting for the next shoe to drop in the Indianapolis Colts‘ fire sale, which may include running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Josh Downs and defensive tackle Grover Stewart, among others — and we now have an idea of when that might happen.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Colts do not plan to make any trades this week and will instead wait until after their Week 9 contest against the Dallas Cowboys to re-visit trade talks with teams, barring offers that “blow them away.”

“Sources: The Colts have received plenty of calls on several players, including Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and others,” Schultz reported.

“But the belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs the Cowboys before revisiting the offers on the table and making the trades that make sense on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the deadline,” Schultz added.

MORE: Giants trade rumors detail level of interest in Jonathan Taylor

Colts’ risky approach

Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay‑Gordon enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

This is a pretty logical approach for the Colts, although it does come with risk.

The logical side of it is that the closer to the deadline we get, the more desperate teams may become, and that could lead to better offers for the Colts.

On the flip side, the Colts run the risk of one of their trade chips getting hurt in Week 9, in which case they may not be able to move those injured players.

Who could Colts trade?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) pulls in a pass and reaches the first down marker Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Well, Schultz just named three of them in Taylor, Stewart and Downs.

Stewart and Downs are both on the final years of their contracts, so it makes sense to unload them now before they leave in free agency in 2027. Downs has even reportedly requested a trade, so that only adds to the momentum for him to get moved.

Taylor still has two years left on his contract after this one, so the need to move him isn’t as dire. That said, the Colts would be wise to strike while the iron is hot because the older he gets and the less time he has left on his contract, the less valuable Taylor will be.

MORE: 2026 NFL trade deadline tracker

After they traded away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, we really can’t say anyone is off the table in Indianapolis, perhaps with the exception of recent draft picks, like Tyler Warren, for example.

Another player we’d keep an eye on is Keenan Allen, who is on a one-year deal. Allen isn’t the same player he once was, but he can still make an impact for a wide receiver-needy team.

Charvarius Ward is another player who could draw some interest from teams in the market for a cornerback. The 30-year-old likely doesn’t factor into Indy’s long-term plans.

—Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter —