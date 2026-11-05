Best bets for Thursday Night Football NFL Week 9

Thursday Night Football features an intriguing AFC matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

There are opportunities for several Jacksonville pass catchers to make an impact. Meanwhile, with Baltimore dealing with significant quarterback injuries, a couple of Ravens players could benefit from the adjustments the offense has been forced to make.

Here are four player props to consider for Week 9.

MORE:Bold predictions for Week 9 of 2026 NFL season

Parker Washington and Brenton Strange lead Jaguars props

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Parker Washington OVER 59.5 receiving yards

Washington is an appealing option against Baltimore, particularly with the Jaguars looking to get their passing game going. He has become an important part of Jacksonville’s receiving rotation, and his ability to make plays after the catch gives him an opportunity to reach this number. Washington has also been among the Jaguars’ more involved pass catchers, making 59.5 receiving yards a reasonable target.

Brenton Strange OVER 2.5 receptions

Strange is another Jacksonville player worth targeting. The tight end has been a consistent option in the passing game, recording at least five targets in four of his last five games. He has averaged four receptions per game this season, giving him a good opportunity to clear a line of just 2.5 catches.

MORE:NFL power rankings entering Week 9: All 32 teams ranked worst to first

Justice Hill and Ja’Kobi Lane provide Ravens value

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Justice Hill OVER 1.5 receptions

Hill could have an expanded role in Baltimore’s passing game with the quarterback situation in flux. He received eight targets and caught four passes for 20 yards against Buffalo in Week 8. With the Ravens potentially relying more heavily on short, quick throws, Hill could be a useful safety valve for the offense.

Ja’Kobi Lane OVER 14.5 receiving yards

Lane doesn’t need a massive performance to cash this prop. The 14.5-yard threshold gives him a manageable target, and Baltimore could look to get multiple receivers involved as it adjusts to its quarterback injuries. One or two meaningful catches could be enough to get Lane over the number.

All four props offer an opportunity to find value in Thursday night’s matchup, with Washington and Strange standing out as Jacksonville’s receiving options and Hill and Lane offering potential opportunities on the Baltimore side.



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