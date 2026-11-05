Packers’ Micah Parsons lays out expectations for return to NFL field

Micah Parsons is getting closer to returning to the football field, but the Green Bay Packers star wants fans to understand that his comeback may not be perfect right away.

After returning to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last December, Parsons offered an honest assessment of what to expect when he finally gets back into NFL games.

He believes there will be flashes of his All-Pro ability, but also some mistakes as he works his way back into game shape.

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Micah Parsons expects good and bad moments

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Parsons spoke with reporters following his first practice session and acknowledged that his performance will likely be inconsistent initially.

“I think you’ll see flashes of All-Pro Micah when I get to pass rush, and there’s going to be times when you’re going to be like, ‘Dang, what was Micah doing?'” Parsons explained, via NBC Sports.

The Packers star also admitted that he expects to question some of his own decisions once he returns to game action. However, he isn’t afraid of making mistakes after such a lengthy absence.

Parsons understands that returning from an 11-month injury is going to require patience. He hasn’t played since tearing his ACL and suffering additional meniscus damage last December, and he knows it will take time to regain his previous form.

“I’m not ashamed of that. I’m not scared of seeing the failure of this thing because I just came back from 11-month injury,” Parsons said.

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Packers taking careful approach with All-Pro defender

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Parsons also made it clear that fans shouldn’t expect him to immediately handle the same workload he did before the injury.

“My conditioning right now is probably the worst it’s been in my career,” he admitted.

He added that playing 50 or 60 snaps immediately upon returning simply isn’t realistic. Parsons believes his body and knee need additional time before he can handle that type of workload.

The Packers opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday, giving the organization time to evaluate his progress before deciding when to activate him. Thanksgiving Eve, November 25, against the Los Angeles Rams has emerged as a potential target for his season debut, although Parsons has not committed to a specific return date.

Green Bay has managed to remain competitive without its defensive star, but getting Parsons back for the stretch run would provide a significant boost. Even if he isn’t immediately playing at an All-Pro level, his ability to create pressure and make game-changing plays could make a difference.

Parsons appears realistic about the challenges ahead. He isn’t promising perfection when he returns, but he’s ready to work through the good and bad moments as he gets back to playing football.

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