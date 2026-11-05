7 NFL teams with best chance to win Super Bowl LXI entering Week 9

Week 8 changed the NFL championship conversation at the line of scrimmage. Chicago’s upgraded front helped dismantle Seattle. Denver finished against Kansas City. Jacksonville crushed Indianapolis, then learned its defense had lost two important starters for the season.

Those developments matter beyond the standings. Championship teams need protection, defensive resistance, and another answer when their quarterback cannot supply everything. Winning matters. Whether the winning formula survives better opponents matters more.

Now let’s stack’em up.

MORE:Bold predictions for Week 9 of 2026 NFL season

7. Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during warm up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

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Joe Burrow threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns, added the overtime rushing winner, and Cincinnati still needed everything to beat Tennessee 43-36. That reveals both the ceiling and the burden. Atlanta in Madrid comes next; Pittsburgh afterward provides a better examination of protection and possession control.

Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can overwhelm playoff coverage. They cannot keep compensating for four giveaways and a defense that allowed a one-win opponent to dictate so much. Cincinnati stays ahead of the teams outside because its passing answers are more dependable. Denver’s defensive safety net earns the edge.

6. Denver Broncos

Previous: Unranked | Back in the top seven

Denver’s 28-24 comeback against Kansas City supplied something its case needed: meaningful offensive help. Bo Nix and Jonah Coleman created late scoring opportunities before the defense finished the goal-line stand. Carolina comes before the bye, with Pittsburgh and Christmas against Buffalo offering tougher tests of that progress.

The front, coaching and defensive depth travel well. JL Skinner’s critical stop while replacing an injured Brandon Jones illustrated the latter. The offense still finished two of 11 on third down, however. Denver returns because its winning formula expanded; it remains sixth because routine offensive efficiency still trails the dramatic finishes.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

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Kansas City rediscovered enough offense to lead Denver by 11 in the fourth quarter, then lost 28-24. Eleven penalties for 105 yards helped turn control into another failure. The Jets offer a reset, but Thanksgiving in Buffalo and December trips to the Rams and Bengals will demand cleaner football.

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo still provide a formidable championship foundation, with Kenneth Walker offering another offensive route. Protection and execution keep undermining it. Josh Simmons remains on injured reserve, and the defense couldn’t preserve Sunday’s lead. Kansas City retains a broader passing advantage over Denver, but reputation no longer protects second place.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Previous: No. 4 | No change

Jacksonville’s 42-7 demolition of Indianapolis showed offensive versatility, with Bhayshul Tuten producing 159 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. The next-day news mattered more: DaVon Hamilton and Eric Murray are finished for the season. Thursday in Baltimore immediately tests the reshuffled front against Derrick Henry; Chicago and Houston await in December.

Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen offer efficient passing and explosive alternatives, supported by credible defensive work. But Hamilton’s loss weakens the middle, Murray’s removes secondary leadership, and Anton Harrison’s absence already complicates protection. Jacksonville stays fourth because its balanced case survives. Those accumulating losses prevent a climb on the strength of one blowout.

MORE:NFL power rankings entering Week 9: All 32 teams ranked worst to first

3. Chicago Bears

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Previous: Unranked | New to the top seven

Chicago’s 34-17 win in Seattle changed the argument. Caleb Williams operated efficiently against a difficult defense while Jeffery Simmons immediately improved the opposing quarterback’s working conditions—for the worse. Tampa Bay tests the front again Sunday night, with Detroit, Jacksonville and Buffalo providing more revealing examinations later.

Williams and Ben Johnson already supplied offensive upside. Simmons gives Montez Sweat more favorable opportunities and the defense a plausible complementary identity. That deserves an aggressive entrance. It also remains one game, and Grady Jarrett and Kentavius Street both left injured. Chicago belongs here on its expanded capabilities, with depth and sustained defensive consistency still unproven.

2. Buffalo Bills

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Buffalo held Baltimore to 144 yards in a 36-10 win, but Lamar Jackson lasted one snap, Tyler Huntley also departed, and an undrafted rookie finished. That context limits the defensive celebration. Monday at Minnesota tests Buffalo’s offensive processing against Flores, while Kansas City and Chicago later demand fuller answers.

Josh Allen and James Cook remain an exceptional combination, and DJ Moore’s productive return broadens the receiving options. The offense has multiple dependable paths. The defense still needs to demonstrate that it can preserve its work against functioning playoff quarterbacks. Buffalo climbs past Kansas City’s repeated breakdowns, but one favorable defensive matchup doesn’t erase its largest championship obstacle.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during the first quarter Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Previous: No. 1 | No change

San Francisco’s bye offered recovery time after the four-turnover loss in Atlanta, not evidence that its problems disappeared. Las Vegas visits next. Minnesota in Mexico City, Seattle’s rematch, and December meetings with the Rams and Chiefs will better reveal how much flexibility remains as personnel changes.

Christian McCaffrey’s hamstring and uncertain returns elsewhere keep injury sustainability central. DeForest Buckner strengthens the front without guaranteeing Nick Bosa’s availability or repairing depleted receiving options. Still, Brock Purdy’s efficiency, Kyle Shanahan’s offensive adaptability and credible defensive resistance remain the most complete combination here. Buffalo needs more defensive proof; Chicago needs a longer sample. San Francisco keeps the narrow lead.

Just missing the cut

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Seattle Seahawks:

Mike Macdonald’s defense and Jaxon Smith-Njigba preserve a championship foundation, but Monday’s 34-17 loss exposed the familiar offensive limitations. Seattle converted one of 11 third downs. Quenton Nelson’s arrival and the return of injured backs haven’t immediately fixed the running game. The defense still needs more dependable help.

Minnesota Vikings:

Brian Flores keeps giving Minnesota opportunities, but the offense wasted another against Detroit. The Vikings converted three of 10 third downs in a 19-15 loss, and Kyler Murray’s hamstring is under evaluation. Defensive excellence keeps them relevant. Sustained scoring remains the reason a 6-1 team falls outside.

Detroit Lions:

Beating Minnesota with 230 rushing yards demonstrated a valuable alternative to winning shootouts. Jahmyr Gibbs gives Detroit championship substance beyond Jared Goff’s passing. But the defensive improvement remains recent, and injuries threaten it immediately. Jack Campbell’s neck injury and additional secondary uncertainty keep the Lions just short.

Los Angeles Rams:

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay remain dangerous, especially with Blake Corum and Kyren Williams supplying useful rushing support against the Chargers. But beating a winless opponent doesn’t settle the sustainability question. Davante Adams’ hamstring injury, Poona Ford’s season-ending absence and inconsistent offensive execution leave too many questions.

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