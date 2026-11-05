Rays made big mistake with Junior Caminero

The Tampa Bay Rays could be running out of time to sign Junior Caminero to a long-term contract, and former MLB catcher Erik Kratz believes the organization may have already missed its best opportunity. During an appearance on Foul Territory, Kratz questioned whether the Rays could even get Caminero to consider an extension worth $250 million or $300 million, suggesting Tampa Bay should have made a serious offer much earlier.

“If the Rays want to extend Junior Caminero, it should’ve happened already,” Kratz explained. “I don’t even know if $250M or $300M gets it done, and they’ve never come close to that.”

It’s a concerning situation for a franchise that has one of baseball’s most exciting young players but has yet to demonstrate a willingness to make the financial commitment necessary to keep him in Tampa Bay long term.

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Rays may have missed their opportunity to sign Caminero

Oct 22, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) during press conference workout session before the 2026 World Series. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Caminero has quickly developed into a franchise cornerstone, making the lack of an extension increasingly significant. He enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign, hitting 45 home runs while posting a .264 batting average, .311 on-base percentage and .535 slugging percentage.

His production established him as one of the most dangerous young hitters in MLB, and his value has continued to rise. The longer Tampa Bay waits, the more expensive a potential extension could become.

Caminero previously expressed interest in discussing a long-term deal, telling reporters in February that he loves Tampa but that the decision ultimately belongs to the organization. His agent had also indicated that an extension could have been possible in the $150 million to $200 million range before his breakout season.

That potential price range could now be a thing of the past. Kratz’s comments suggest the Rays might have to consider an entirely different financial commitment if they want to keep their star third baseman beyond his current team-control window.

Tampa Bay faces a major decision on its franchise star

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a single during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Caminero is currently under team control through the 2030 season, meaning the Rays still have several years before he can reach free agency. However, that does not mean they can afford to wait indefinitely.

Tampa Bay has historically operated with a limited payroll compared to many other MLB organizations, often trading established players before they reach free agency. That approach could eventually put Caminero’s future in jeopardy if the organization is unwilling to compete financially for his services.

There are reasons for optimism, however. Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander recently described Caminero as critical to the franchise’s success and said he never wants to let him go.

The question is whether those words will translate into a contract offer that makes sense for both sides.

Kratz’s comments highlight the growing concern surrounding Tampa Bay’s handling of its young superstar. The Rays have an opportunity to build around one of baseball’s most talented players, but the longer they wait to make a serious commitment, the more difficult that decision could become.

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