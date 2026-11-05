Dan Dakich offers scathing defense of Pat McAfee after Joe Scarborough attack

Things had just calmed down for Pat McAfee when MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went after the ESPN personality the morning of the election. The Morning Joe host said that he had enough of McAfee and he was ruining “College GameDay.”

While this would have made headlines any day, the fact that it happened on Election Day made it even more notable. Complaining about McAfee on GameDay feels like the perfect thing to discuss on a slow news day and Tuesday was anything but, especially on a cable news show.

Scarborough noted that he might get in trouble for talking about McAfee before mocking him for being so “freaked out because two kids in Utah put up signs or say something that might offend you.” On Wednesday, OutKick’s Dan Dakich took Scarborough to task.

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Dan Dakich defends Pat McAfee

Dakich corrected Scarborough, noting that kids hadn’t made signs. Instead the officialy account shared something of “kids coming at Pat McAfee. He also said everyone on the show talking about college sports looked like “idiots.” Dakich made the case that College GameDay was “stale” and “dead in the water,” until McAfee arrived.

MORE: Pat McAfee ‘always paranoid,’ had Barstool co-workers ‘walking on eggshells’

Dakich accused Scarborough of co-opting sports fandom in an attempt to look like a “real guy,” and compared him to the time Tim Walz apparently misused the term “Hail Mary.” And on top of that, McAfee isn’t one of the issues voters cared about this election cycle.

“I’m telling you, this is going to be fascinating. This is going to be absolutely fascinating. No, it’s amazing. Hate won last night, but Pat McAfee ain’t among the hate. Hate won. We’ll see how hate progresses and what they do with it, but Pat McAfee being on GameDay wasn’t one of the issues.”

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