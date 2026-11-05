Bold predictions for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 9

Prior to Lamar Jackson’s potential season-ending injury, this primetime matchup was set up to be one of the NFL season’s best.

Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. Thursday night’s contest will be nothing more than a Jacksonville blowout. Hopefully, the Football Gods reward viewers with a competitive contest. Entering Week 9, here are four bold predictions for Thursday Night Football.

MORE:Bold predictions for Week 9 of 2026 NFL season

Baltimore rookie quarterback will throw for 225 yards and two touchdowns

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Rookie undrafted quarterback Joe Fagnano is slated to start on Thursday night. After replacing Lamar Jackson on Sunday, Fagnano had little success in his first NFL action. In his first NFL start, Joe Fagnano will have success. The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Thursday night surrendering the 4th–most passing yards per game. The Ravens’ undrafted rookie will do his part in leading the team.

Prediction: No one could’ve predicted the success Joe Fagnano has on Thursday night. The undrafted rookie will finish with 225 yards passing and two touchdowns against Jacksonville.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence will throw three interceptions

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to throw in the first quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

This will be a big game for Baltimore’s defense. After losing their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, the Ravens’ defense will be roaring and ready to go on Thursday night. They will pressure quarterback Trevor Lawrence throughout the night, forcing Jacksonville’s field general to throw three interceptions.

Prediction: Baltimore’s defense rises to the occasion and intercepts Trevor Lawrence three times.

MORE:NFL power rankings entering Week 9: All 32 teams ranked worst to first

Thursday’s contest will be the lowest-scoring game Jacksonville has played all season

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Everyone expects the Jaguars to blow out the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. However, this will not be the case. The game will feature a defensive battle, with 31 total points scored. In the wake of the Lamar Jackson news, it is the Baltimore Ravens’ defense that shines during Thursday Night Football.

Prediction: The game was thought to be a runaway game by the Jaguars. This isn’t the case, and Baltimore digs deep, holding Jacksonville to 14 points.

The Ravens’ win will come via Tyler Loop’s replacement, Jake Moody

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Jake Moody (16) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

On Tuesday, Baltimore kicker Tyler Loop was placed on injured reserve. This isn’t the ideal situation, as the team also lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to injury. In a defensive battle, with limited points scored, the Baltimore Ravens win Thursday night’s game on a game-winning, last-second field goal.

Prediction: In a contest that features few points, Thursday Night Football will end with a final score of 17-14. The winning, fourth quarter field goal will come by Baltimore kicker Tyler Loop’s replacement. This will turn out to be the biggest win of the season for the Baltimore Ravens.

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