Paul Bissonnette rips Lightning GM over Nikita Kucherov’s trade request

Paul Bissonnette said Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois mishandled Nikita Kucherov’s contract negotiations. The NHL analyst argued that a direct conversation could have prevented the superstar winger’s trade request.

Kucherov recently confirmed his desire to leave Tampa Bay, citing “poor communication” and a lack of respect. His agent, Dan Milstein, also described the relationship with management as beyond repair.

Speaking on NHL on TNT, Bissonnette questioned why BriseBois did not meet Kucherov and his agent to discuss their expectations.

“I think this could have been solved by Julien BriseBois meeting with Kuch and his agent, and then first questions would be, what do you want?” Bissonnette said.

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He acknowledged that Tampa Bay might struggle to meet Kucherov’s reported demands for a six-year deal worth $20 million annually. However, he said the management needed to explain its financial concerns through direct communication.

“I’m not saying you got to give him what he wants…,” Bissonnette said. “You as Julien BriseBois, can say, ‘Listen, like I want to give you that, but I don’t think that we’re going to have a window to compete if you’re making that much money… It’s about squeezing you inside this hard cap and being able to maybe go get a few other pieces to surround them in order to do it again.”

“That’s where the respect was completely lost. It’s not, ‘Hey, 13, there’s your offer, take it or leave it.’ It’s about the way that you’re treating the player.”

Tampa Bay lost Nikita Kucherov’s respect

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) before a game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bissonnette argued that Kucherov’s contributions extend beyond his scoring numbers and individual awards. The winger has won two Stanley Cups, two Hart Trophies and three Art Ross Trophies with Tampa Bay. Bissonnette also highlighted his commitment to teammates during the offseason.

“Off the ice in the offseason, he is there skating all the time, and he’s telling his teammates, ‘Come in, let’s get reps in, let’s get working here,'” Bissonnette said. “Like, he’s touching this organization in so many ways that people aren’t seeing, or I’m sure they’ve maybe heard about.”

Losing a player like Kucherov would create a major problem for Tampa Bay’s offensive structure. His production, playmaking and postseason experience remain difficult to replace.

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BriseBois has maintained that the Lightning have “no intention of trading” him. However, the reported breakdown in communication leaves the organization facing a difficult decision.

Bissonnette hopes Kucherov eventually gets another opportunity to face Tampa Bay in the playoffs. “I hope that he goes on, and I hope they meet in playoffs and he lights them up,” he said.

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