Eagles get emotional boost from Jalen Hurts amid major health battle

The Philadelphia Eagles received some encouraging news away from the field as Jalen Hurts made a rare appearance at the team’s facility Wednesday. The quarterback is continuing his recovery after being diagnosed with multiple blood clots in his lungs, but his presence provided an emotional lift for teammates as Philadelphia prepares for another important matchup in NFL Week 9.

Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season, making his return to the facility a meaningful moment for an Eagles team that has struggled without its starting quarterback.

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Jalen Hurts makes first appearance at Eagles facility since diagnosis

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts prior to the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Hurts visited the Eagles’ practice facility Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve because of blood clots in his lungs.

The quarterback sat in on the team’s meeting as well as additional meetings during his visit. Although Hurts did not address the team, his presence reportedly provided a morale boost for some of his teammates.

It was an encouraging development for Philadelphia, particularly considering the seriousness of the medical situation. Hurts was initially diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his left calf before additional testing revealed deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli.

The Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, previously confirmed that he was clinically stable and undergoing treatment with blood thinners. The organization also indicated that he was expected to make a full recovery, although he would be unable to participate in contact football activities while receiving treatment.

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Eagles continue to navigate season without their franchise quarterback

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

While Hurts’ appearance was encouraging, Philadelphia still has to move forward without its starting quarterback. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season as he focuses on his recovery.

The Eagles have struggled considerably since losing Hurts. Philadelphia has dropped six consecutive games and fallen to 2-6, creating additional pressure heading into Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants.

Tanner McKee started the previous three games in Hurts’ absence, but the Eagles are now turning to Joe Milton III. Milton is expected to make his first NFL start after joining Philadelphia earlier in October.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has remained in communication with Hurts throughout his recovery and expressed how much he misses having the quarterback around the team.

“I miss him like crazy,” Sirianni said Wednesday, while reiterating that Hurts is resting and recovering.

For now, the Eagles’ priority is making sure their franchise quarterback gets healthy. His appearance at the facility was a welcome sight for the organization, even as the team continues trying to turn around its season without him.

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