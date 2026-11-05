Valkyries troll Angel Reese after WNBA Finals win

The Golden State Valkyries capped a stunning turnaround by beating the Atlanta Dream 4-3 in the 2026 WNBA Finals, claiming the franchise’s first championship in just its second season. Golden State rallied from a 2-1 series deficit and closed it out with a 68-63 win in Game 7 on Saturday.

Thousands of fans in lavender lined San Francisco’s Embarcadero on Wednesday for the team’s championship parade. Amid the celebration, cameras caught a running joke that traced back to a single moment from earlier in the series, one aimed squarely at Atlanta’s star forward.

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Valkyries revive Angel Reese’s “too small” taunt at championship parade

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5). Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images.

In Game 3, with Atlanta leading 94-69 late in a blowout win, Angel Reese turned to the Golden State bench and made a pinching “too small” hand gesture at center Aminata Gueye, after calling her a “bum.”

The moment resurfaced in a big way at the parade. Valkyries staff wore shirts showing Reese’s face edited into the crying Michael Jordan meme alongside her own hand gesture, and fans were handed pink pacifiers with tags reading “if found return to: ATL.”

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Why Angel Reese’s taunt came back to haunt her

Reese’s production fell off sharply after Game 3. She shot just 12-of-45 over the final four games, totaling 38 points and 19 turnovers, and scored only eight points in the Game 7 loss.

Gueye posted a photo of Reese’s taunt on Instagram minutes after the win, and teammate Tiffany Hayes mimicked the gesture live from the locker room.

The parade jokes marked the latest chapter in a rivalry that defined the Finals, with Golden State finishing 32-12 as the West’s No. 2 seed before claiming the title.

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