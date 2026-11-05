Updated 2027 NFL Draft order entering Week 9 of season

Another week of NFL action is set to kick off in a matter of hours, which means we will get another week of seeing who is a legitimate contender and who is falling out of contention with November in full swing.

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to be one of the biggest surprises in the NFL as the league’s only winless team, currently holding the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Chargers are followed by the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins to wrap up the top five.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

When would your team be on the clock if the 2027 NFL draft were to be held today? A full look at the current draft order entering Week 9 of the regular season can be seen below, via Tankathon.com.

MORE: Predicting upsets in Week 9 of NFL season

Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order – Week 9

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Los Angeles Chargers (0-7) Tennessee Titans (1-7) Miami Dolphins (1-6) New York Jets (via IND) 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles (2-6) New York Jets (2-6) Houston Texans (2-5) New Orleans Saints (2-5) Washington Commanders (2-4-1) New York Jets (via DAL) 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) Arizona Cardinals (3-5) Atlanta Falcons (3-5) Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) Baltimore Ravens (4-4) Cleveland Browns (via LAR ) 4-4 Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Cleveland Browns (5-3) Carolina Panthers (3-4) Dallas Cowboys (via GB) 5-3 New England Patriots (5-3) New York Giants (4-2-1) Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) Detroit Lions (5-2) Tennessee Titans (via CHI) 5-2 Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) Denver Broncos (6-2) Minnesota Vikings (6-1) San Francisco 49ers (6-1) Buffalo Bills (6-1)

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