Predicting upsets in Week 9 of NFL season

Last week in the NFL, we sniffed out a few upsets when we told you the Raiders, Cardinals, and Broncos were all primed to win their matchups.

This week, we are looking at five more games where we think the consensus is on the wrong side. Let’s jump right in and see which 5 underdogs will shock the NFL this weekend with an upset victory.

MORE:Bold predictions for Week 9 of 2026 NFL season

Miami Dolphins beat the Detroit Lions

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley walks off the field at end of first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Dolphins aren’t a great team by any stretch of the imagination, but Jeff Hafley has this young group playing hard every week. The Lions defense has improved slightly lately, but it’s still a leaky unit that can allow big plays.

The general consensus is that the Lions will win by a touchdown or more, but we think Miami can pull it out if they make a few key splash plays. Malik Willis will need to use his legs more this week, and Ollie Gordon is going to have to run hard to keep Detroit’s offense off the field.

The way the Dolphins play, this game should be lower scoring than what the Lions are used to. While Detroit has won two straight lower-scoring games, we think this is one they may let get away.

Final Score: Dolphins 25 – Lions 24

Cleveland Browns beat the New Orleans Saints

The Browns take their 5-3 record to The Big Easy to take on the 2-5 Saints, who are still in search of their first home win. Despite the disparity in records, the Saints are the home favorite in this matchup, and we’re backing Cleveland to come away with the victory.

There is a chance we may get Shadeur Sanders under center with Deshaun Watson entering the concussion protocol, which should further push the public towards the Saints side, but we don’t think it will matter very much.

Quinshon Judkins is going to have a big day rushing the football while the Browns defense will bounce back from last week’s loss to the Steelers with a big performance.

Final Score: Browns 22 – Saints 19

Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Giants had a great week last Sunday as they were able to sit at home on their bye and watch both the Cowboys and Eagles lose. The Eagles look lost right now with Tanner McKie under center, and now they have to take the short trip to MetLife Stadium to take on the 1st-place Giants. They are making a change to Joe Milton at QB, something that could give them a shot in the arm.

The one thing that we have learned from watching the Giants for the past decade is that when you think they’re down and out, they shock you with a win (see the Texans game), but when they feel like they are finally enjoying some prosperity, they choke on it.

There is a chance that Philly will get Devonta Smith and/or Dontavian Wicks back for this contest, and it feels like Saquon Barkley is managing his sore legs and back well enough that he will be ready to go against his former team. Don’t be surprised if the Philly defense makes JJ McCarthy look like….well, JJ McCarthy from last year, and the Eagles pull off the upset.

Final Score: Eagles 27 – Giants 24

MORE:NFL power rankings entering Week 9: All 32 teams ranked worst to first

Las Vegas Raiders beat the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers dropped their last game, right before their bye week, to the Falcons while playing without most of their offense. The hope here is that Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey are all fully healthy after the week off, but it’s possible they may not all be at full strength.

This Raiders team has fought for 4 quarters against some pretty tough opponents, and they have actually been pretty successful away from Vegas (3-1 road record).

Don’t be shocked if Klint Kubiak and Kirk Cousins come out and put up 4+ touchdowns on this 49ers team and escape San Francisco with an upset victory. At the very least, we feel like they will keep this game closer than the expected 10-point margin of victory that the public is predicting.

Final Score: Raiders 31 – 49ers 28

Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills

Nov 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell points to the crowd as he walks off the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Monday Night matchup features Josh Allen and the Bills traveling to the land of 10,000 lakes to take on the Vikings. After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Vikings and their defense don’t get much of a chance to lick their wounds as they now have to regroup and prepare for the league’s highest-scoring offense.

If any unit is up for the task, it’s this squad led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who is making a great case for himself to finally return to a head coaching position next season. The key for Minnesota in this game will be whether or not they can run the ball, and we expect Kevin O’Connell to make a bigger commitment to the run this week than he did last week against the Lions.

If Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones can pile up yards the way most of Buffalo’s opponents have this year, there is a very good chance that the Vikings can come away with an upset win this Monday night.

Final Score: Vikings 22 – Bills 21

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