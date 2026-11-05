Dianna Russini’s next gig expected to start next week

Dianna Russini’s next venture will soon be revealed, per multiple media reports.

The NFL insider’s professional future has been unclear since she resigned from The Athletic earlier this year following a scandal involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Those awaiting her return will not have to wait much longer.

MORE: Dianna Russini breaks silence after The Athletic reveals internal review results

What is Dianna Russini’s next job?

An industry source with “knowledge of the deal” tells New York Post’s Page Six that Russini will be “headlining her own show, which is very, very exciting for her.”

“It’s going to be on a digital platform. It will be launching next week,” the source said. “It’s been in the works for a while and she can’t wait to get back to what she loves.”

It makes all the sense in the world that an NFL reporter would seek to jump into the actual NFL season as it heads toward the back end of the schedule. There is precious little information about what the next gig will entail but the source did helpfully predict that Russini would be interviewing players and coaches on her own show.

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dianna Russini appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports (Reuters)

The source also has no idea what Russini is being paid, but gave her a strong message of support.

“Everyone in her industry, and at the NFL has been really supportive of her,” they told the tabloid. “She’s been missed.”

Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal

Russinni’s troubles began back in April when the New York Post published photos of her and Vrabel spending time together at an Arizona resort. Additional pictures of the duo at a bar soon followed and within a week the high-profile insider had announced her resignation.

Throughout the entire process she has denied there was any type of improper behavior.

The Athletic published the findings of its internal investigation about the situation in September.

“Russini’s relationship with Vrabel was in clear violation of The Athletic’s standards,” wrote Mike Semel of The Athletic, who conducted the investigation. “Regardless of whether the relationship was romantic, it was a breach and should have been disclosed.”

It will be fascinating to see where Russini lands and the approach she takes to the job given that she’s stepping into a different stage than the one she departed.

