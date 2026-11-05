Colin Cowherd draws clear line between C.J. Stroud & Bryce Young

Colin Cowherd has made his position clear on two of the NFL‘s most recognizable young quarterbacks. During a recent episode of The Herd, Cowherd explained why he believes Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud belongs in a different contract category than Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

While both were selected near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cowherd believes there is a significant difference in how much teams should be willing to pay them.

“There’s two levels of franchise quarterbacks,” Cowherd explained. “I’d absolutely pay C.J. Stroud whatever I had to. I would struggle to pay Bryce Young what he wants.”

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Cowherd puts Stroud in a different quarterback tier

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cowherd’s argument centers on what Stroud has accomplished despite challenges in Houston’s offense.

The analyst pointed to the Texans’ offensive line struggles, lack of a consistent running game, and defensive-minded coaching environment as reasons to give Stroud additional credit. Despite those circumstances, Stroud has helped Houston reach the playoffs and win postseason games in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Cowherd also highlighted Stroud’s physical tools, arm talent, and ability to make plays within the Texans’ offense. In his opinion, those qualities make Stroud someone the organization should be willing to pay without being overly concerned about the financial commitment.

Cowherd included Stroud among a relatively small group of quarterbacks he would place in the category of players worth signing without being particularly price-sensitive.

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Bryce Young faces a different contract evaluation

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Young, meanwhile, falls into Cowherd’s second category of franchise quarterbacks: players whose contracts require more consideration.

Interestingly, Cowherd acknowledged that Young has some advantages over Stroud, including his mobility and the opportunity to compete in a weaker division. However, he still expressed hesitation about giving the Panthers quarterback the contract he could eventually seek.

The comparison is particularly interesting because Stroud and Young entered the NFL in the same draft class, with Young selected first overall and Stroud going second. Both quarterbacks have experienced ups and downs during their careers, but Cowherd believes their long-term value should be evaluated differently.

Contract negotiations could eventually become a major storyline for both organizations. Stroud’s future payday with Houston and Young’s situation in Carolina will be worth watching as their careers develop.

For now, Cowherd has drawn a clear distinction: he would have no hesitation paying Stroud, but Young would require a much more careful financial evaluation.

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