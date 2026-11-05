NFL Week 9 TV schedule: full list of games, start times, TV channels

It’s time for another week of NFL action as the 2026-27 season rolls on, with Week 9 kicking off on Thursday, November 5, when Baltimore Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game between two teams on completely different trajectories. Baltimore is fading fast, while the Jaguars are looking like real contenders, so we’ll have to see if Jacksonville can avoid a letdown on a short week.

Other standalone games in Week 9 are an early morning Sunday game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, while the Chicago Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. To wrap up the week, fans will be treated to a Monday Night Football clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are on a bye week.

When and where will your favorite team be taking the field? A full look at the TV schedule for Week 9 of the 2026-27 regular season can be seen below (all times Eastern).

MORE: Bold predictions for Week 9 of 2026 NFL season

NFL Week 9 TV Schedule

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Thursday, November 5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens — 8:15 PM ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 8

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Madrid, Spain) — 9:30 AM ET (NFL Network)

(Madrid, Spain) — 9:30 AM ET (NFL Network) Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers — 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

— 1:00 PM ET (CBS) Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts — 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

— 1:00 PM ET (FOX) New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs — 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

— 1:00 PM ET (CBS) Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins — 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

— 1:00 PM ET (CBS) Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints — 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

— 1:00 PM ET (CBS) New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles — 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

— 1:00 PM ET (FOX) Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders — 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

— 1:00 PM ET (FOX) Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers — 4:05 PM ET (CBS)

— 4:05 PM ET (CBS) Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

— 4:25 PM ET (FOX) Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots — 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

— 4:25 PM ET (FOX) Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

— 4:25 PM ET (FOX) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears — 8:20 PM ET (NBC / NFL+)

Monday, November 9

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings — 8:15 PM ET (ESPN / ABC)

Teams on Bye

Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans

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