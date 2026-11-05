Yankees lose possible Aaron Boone replacement to Red Sox

The New York Yankees have lost a respected member of their organization to their biggest MLB rival. Shelley Duncan, who had been managing in the Yankees’ minor league system, is joining the Boston Red Sox’s major-league coaching staff. The move could have implications beyond the coaching staffs, as Duncan brings years of experience working with New York’s young players and had been viewed as a potential candidate to replace Aaron Boone after the 2027 season.

Duncan’s departure is another notable development in an offseason that could bring changes to both organizations. For the Yankees, losing an experienced minor league manager to Boston is an especially frustrating outcome.

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Red Sox poach successful Yankees minor league manager

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) looks on during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Boston is hiring Duncan to join manager Chad Tracy’s major-league coaching staff, although his exact role has not yet been announced. The 47-year-old spent the past four seasons managing the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate.

Duncan was named International League Manager of the Year in 2025 after guiding Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a successful season. He also has previous coaching and managerial experience with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago White Sox organizations.

The move represents a significant opportunity for Duncan, who will now get to work at the major-league level. It also means Boston is bringing in someone with extensive familiarity with the Yankees organization.

Duncan has spent years working with players throughout New York’s farm system, including prospects who have since become important contributors at the major-league level. That experience could be valuable to the Red Sox as they evaluate the young talent coming through their biggest rival’s organization.

Yankees lose potential Aaron Boone successor

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Perhaps the most interesting part of Duncan’s departure is what it could mean for the Yankees’ future managerial situation.

Duncan had emerged as a potential candidate to eventually replace Boone after the 2027 season. With his success managing in the minor leagues and his familiarity with the organization, he was viewed as someone who could potentially move into a larger leadership role in New York.

Instead, he will now be working for Boston.

The Yankees have committed to bringing Boone back for his 10th season in 2027, but questions about the organization’s direction and leadership will inevitably continue. Losing someone with Duncan’s experience and knowledge of the team’s young players is not an ideal development, particularly when that person is joining a division rival.

Duncan also comes from a prominent baseball family. His father, Dave Duncan, was a longtime major-league pitching coach who worked with several organizations, including the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals. Shelley also played seven seasons in the majors, including three with the Yankees.

For Boston, the hiring represents an opportunity to add an experienced baseball mind to its major-league staff. For New York, it means losing a successful manager who could have potentially been part of its future leadership plans.

The Yankees now have to watch someone who knows their organization well take that knowledge across the rivalry to Boston.

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