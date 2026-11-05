Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray & more fantasy football QB injury updates for Week 9

Fantasy football managers have several quarterback injuries to monitor heading into Week 9 of the NFL season.

Kyler Murray is still dealing with hamstring soreness, Deshaun Watson is facing an uphill battle to clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game, and the Cleveland Browns appear to be preparing Shedeur Sanders to start against New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Baltimore has suffered a significant setback with Tyler Huntley, leaving Joe Fagnano in line to make his first NFL start.

MORE:Fantasy Football studs & duds Week 9 of 2026 NFL season

Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Sam Darnold injury updates

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Murray is dealing with soreness in his hamstring following Minnesota’s Week 8 loss to Detroit. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said the quarterback would undergo a full evaluation, with the team expecting more information as the week progresses.

Murray’s availability for Monday night’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills remains uncertain. If he cannot play, Carson Wentz would be next in line to start for Minnesota. Fantasy managers should monitor the practice reports before making a decision on Murray.

Watson is also facing uncertainty after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Browns announced Wednesday that Watson began experiencing symptoms Monday night after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Although Watson initially passed his evaluations and returned to Sunday’s game, his placement in the protocol puts his Week 9 availability in serious doubt. Cleveland appears to be preparing Sanders to start against the New Orleans Saints if Watson cannot return.

The Seahawks announced that Sam Darnold will miss the game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. This means that Drew Lock will start in his place in what should be a juicy matchup.

Tyler Huntley out for season, Joe Fagnano to start

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a major blow at quarterback, as Huntley reportedly sustained a season-ending turf toe injury during Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Huntley entered the game after Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury, but he was unable to finish. Jackson is also expected to miss significant time and is headed to injured reserve.

With both Jackson and Huntley unavailable, head coach Jesse Minter announced that Fagnano will start Thursday night’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fagnano is dealing with an ankle injury of his own, but he was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and is expected to take the field.

Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception after entering Sunday’s game. His first NFL start comes on a short week against Jacksonville, making Baltimore’s passing game a difficult situation for fantasy managers to trust.

With multiple starting quarterbacks dealing with injuries, Week 9 could force fantasy managers to look deeper into the waiver wire for reliable options.

— Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter —