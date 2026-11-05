How to buy Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Hometown Remix jerseys

The NHL has unveiled its new Hometown Remix jersey collection, giving hockey fans a fresh way to represent their favorite teams during the 2026-27 season.

Official NHL Hometown Remix jerseys are now available.

Created in partnership with Fanatics, the collection features unique designs for all 32 NHL franchises, combining elements of each team’s history, identity, and local culture with a modern look. The special-edition jerseys offer a fresh take on familiar team colors and logos, making them a must-have for collectors and dedicated fans alike. With the new designs now available for purchase, fans can celebrate their team’s heritage while adding something special to their hockey merchandise collection.

Click on any of the links in this post to place your order now for NHL Hometown Remix jersey.

The Hometown Remix collection officially launched on November 2, with jerseys and accompanying merchandise available through Fanatics. Fans can purchase Premium jerseys and on-ice Authentic Pro versions, along with a selection of T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and other apparel featuring the new designs. All 32 teams will wear their special uniforms multiple times throughout the 2026-27 season, with the collection scheduled to appear in 261 games, including 19 matchups featuring both teams in their Hometown Remix jerseys.

Click on any of the links in this post to place your order now for NHL Hometown Remix jersey.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.

— Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories on The Big Lead —