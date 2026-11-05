SEC power rankings entering college football Week 10

It was a bit of a light week in the SEC. Six of the sixteen teams had Byes in college football Week 9, and no game was played with a margin closer than 17 points. No conference is going to close the season with more intriguing games than the SEC – they have three straight weeks coming up with at least 3 top-25 conference matchups!

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Top 10

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

10. Florida

The Gators’ offense got exposed against Georgia in Week 9. Jadan Baugh could not get going on the ground, and neither Aaron Philo nor Tramell Jones could generate much offense at quarterback. The Gators are, however, through the most difficult part of their schedule, and 9-3 is within reach.

9. Missouri

Missouri had the closest thing to a Bye without having a Bye in Week 9 – they got to play Arkansas. The biggest piece of news for the Tigers is the return of Ahmad Hardy – the star RB who suffered a gunshot wound in the offseason- who finally made his return to the field in Week 9 and could be a massive addition for the stretch run.

8. Tennessee

The Volunteers were on a Bye in Week 9, and got an extra week to prep for Kentucky in Week 10. The biggest question for the Vols is at quarterback – will Josh Huepel stick with Georgia MacIntyre, or go back to freshman Faizon Brandon?

7. South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers did LaNorris Sellers things against Oklahoma, throwing for 301 yards and running for 96 against one of the best defenses in the country. The superhuman efforts from Sellers in the last few weeks have gotten the season back on track for the Gamecocks, and possibly saved the job of Head Coach Shane Beamer.

6. Kentucky

The Wildcats were on a Bye in Week 9, gaining an extra week of preparation for Tennessee in Week 10. This is the one team that no one thought would be here after 9 weeks – the Wildcats sit at 7-1 and control their own destiny in the SEC race. It’s going to be a brutal stretch run to the season, and it could end with massive elation or disappointment for Wildcats fans.

MORE:Biggest fallers in College Football after Week 9

Top 5

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks to throw against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

5. Ole Miss

The Rebels thumped Auburn 45-15 in Week 9 behind over 300 total yards from Trinidad Chambliss. Considering the favorite Jeremiah Smith is going to have a backup QB throwing to him indefinitely, are we sure that Trinidad Chambliss can’t make a run for the Heisman Trophy?

4. Alabama

The Crimson Tide were on a Bye in Week 9, gaining an extra week of preparation for LSU in Week 10. The game is going to provide a big test for Keelon Russell – he has looked markedly worse against good defenses, and LSU is one of the best out there.

3. LSU

The Tigers were on a Bye in Week 9, gaining an extra week of preparation for the Alabama game in Week 10. For some reason, the game is being played at 3:30 instead of under the lights in Tiger Stadium, but it should still be a classic! Lane Kiffin’s squad appears to be peaking at the right time, and a win over Alabama may just clinch a CFP berth for LSU.

2. Georgia

Kirby Smart’s defense completely dominated Florida’s offense in a 27-8 rout. So, why aren’t they number one on this list? The passing offense looks suspect. If this team gets caught up in a shootout against a top quarterback, we can’t be sure that they can score enough points to come out on top.

1. Texas

Texas fans had to relish the stress-free 31-3 domination after the two-month emotional roller coaster that the Longhorns had been through. Maybe Arch Manning is just a second-half of the season player – he looked great against Mississippi State, and the Longhorns are going to need him to be at his best if they want to make the CFP.

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