NFL running back power rankings entering Week 9

We know things aren’t going to progress as expected. The key here is to always be on the right side of the surprises, but we know that’s not always possible. The best solution is a balancing act, as factors beyond our control are always evident. This week in the NFL, it’s the trade rumors surrounding Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, along with the injury to Jeremiyah Love.

Let’s take a spin through our top-15 running backs entering Week 9 of the NFL season. And then, we can see how much things will continue to change on a weekly basis. Spoiler alert, it’s a lot.

MORE:Bold predictions for Week 9 of 2026 NFL season

Running Backs 15-11

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images

15. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

So, this is where we are? Jeanty as a receiving back only? After eight carries for 15 yards two weeks ago, Jeanty finished with just two carries for nine yards last week. What made his overall performance respectable was his three catches for 64 yards. There was one big play in there, but can we rely on this each week? I’d also like to think that Jeanty carries the ball more than twice going forward. However, you are right to have questions, and this could be his last week here.

14. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten has done as good a job as can be expected in taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him. He’s looked at home as the main option in Jacksonville’s backfield even if he hasn’t truly stood out. In the current NFL landscape, that still counts for something. It doesn’t hurt that he’s coming off his best game of the season with 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, along with two catches for 55 yards and another touchdown.

13. D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai was still out last week, which meant Swift got 27 carries. The problem is that he only averaged 2.6 yards per carry, and on the season, he’s at 3.8 yards per carry. He’s still more than halfway, 545, to a 1,000-yard season. My takeaway, though, was his three touchdowns last week and 10 overall.

12. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Despite a rough loss in Green Bay last week, Hubbard still rushed for 81 yards and caught seven passes for yards. With 540 rushing yards and five touchdowns through seven games, Hubbard has fully laid claim to Carolina’s backfield and proven to be more than capable. Let’s see what he does this week in a strong matchup against the Denver Broncos.

11. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

I’m not ready to lose sleep over the fact that Williams didn’t get in the end zone last week, as it’s only the second time it happened all season. While he’s averaging 3.9 yards per carry, it’s hard to argue with the eight touchdowns. There’s also no question who the Dallas backfield belongs to.

Top 10 Running Backs

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

10. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let’s turn back the clock. We don’t need Tampa Bay to play another game where they win despite a completed pass, but it certainly helped shape Irving’s perspective. Not only did he have a season-high 27 carries, but Irving also averaged 6.3 yards per carry, which was good for 170 yards. It was the third time in four games in which Irving broke the century mark and scored a touchdown.

9. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

While Blake Corum’s presence isn’t ideal, it isn’t slowing Williams down either. He finished with 16 carries last week for the fourth time in five games and also picked up his sixth rushing touchdown. Williams is still averaging 4.9 yards per carry while catching 33 passes for 242 yards. He deserves a leading role, and his production still warrants RB1 status.

8. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

I’m not sure many people were truly “on” Warren prior to the season, but he’s doing everything he can to reverse that sentiment. After rushing for 143 yards last week, Warren is up to 704 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry. He even picked up his second rushing touchdown of the season. If we remove his first two weeks of 89 yards on 19 carries, Warren has 619 rushing yards through his last six games. That’s a crazy pace.

7. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Let’s hope the hamstring is alright for this week. In fact, it better be. Not entirely for the sake of the 49ers, as Kealon Black can likely be effective enough, as he showed when McCaffrey was out in the second quarter of last week’s game. He did come back and finished with six catches for 61 yards along with seven carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. Whoever is healthy should feast against a Las Vegas Raiders team allowing an average of 5.3 yards per carry.

6. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson was back, and now he’s on Injured Reserve. We’re also not clear if Tyler Huntley will be healthy for Sunday, and that could be a drag on Baltimore’s offense, Henry included. As the Ravens potentially shift their focus to next season, maybe Henry does head to the trade block? After three weeks without a touchdown, he did return to the end zone last week, but finished with just 11 carries for 53 yards.

MORE:NFL power rankings entering Week 9: All 32 teams ranked worst to first

Top 5 Running Backs

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Who is going to be left in Indianapolis? After a 42-7 drubbing in Week 8, the answer might be not that many players. It could mean Taylor is on the move, and after he only had 12 touches last week for 47 yards, it might be the best thing for him.

4. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Cook fought for his 80 rushing yards last week as he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, but he did rush for his seventh touchdown of the season. He’s generally a good bet for at least 20 carries, and at 5.1 yards per carry, he’s taking advantage of his opportunities as Buffalo’s lead back.

3. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

It was another tough game for Walker and the Chiefs. He only gained 69 yards on 21 carries, and for the second straight week, he failed to score a touchdown. Walker did catch four passes for the second game in a row, and things should be a lot easier this week against a New York Jets team that looks lost on defense.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Seeing Robinson go without a catch last week was strange, but I’d expect that to change this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were just chewed up by Tony Pollard, so Robinson shouldn’t have any issues. However, it is surprising that he only has rushing touchdowns in two of eight games this season.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The elite back just laughed at the fact that the Vikings have one of the better defenses in the league. All Gibbs did was rush for 153 yards on 23 carries while continuing his reign at the top of our running back power rankings.

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