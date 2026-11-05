Will Bhayshul Tuten play tonight? Injury update, fantasy advice for Jaguars RB in Week 9

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter gameday with an uncertainty at the running back position in 2025 fourth-round pick, Bhayshul Tuten.

Tuten came down with a foot injury in the Week 8 victory over the Indianapolis Colts that landed him on the injury report this week.

After failing to practice all three days of the week, Tuten was given the questionable designation for Thursday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s what we know about Tuten’s odds of suiting up.

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Will Bhayshul Tuten play tonight?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, head coach Liam Coen said Tuten will be a game-time decision.

The optimism from Coen came from the fact that he said Tuten is feeling better, but Coen also said Tuten would practice in some fashion, yet he did not.

“We’ll see. I think he’ll do something. Yeah, he’ll do something,” he said. “But I would expect… I talked to him today; he said he feels better. I would think it’s probably going to go up to game time.”

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Tuten’s lack of practice participation is a major red flag in and of itself, but especially when you look at the track record of players in the Coen era.

As Jacksonville Jaguars On SI’s John Shipley wrote, there have been 27 instances of a player not practicing during the week and in all 27 instances, that player did not suit up.

That further strongly suggests that Tuten is not going to play in Week 9.

We’ll know for sure an hour and a half before kickoff, when the Jaguars release their list of inactives.

Bhayshul Tuten fantasy advice

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tuten enters Week 9 ranked as RB14 overall in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, which makes him an every-week RB2.

This is a tough matchup against a Ravens team ceding the 10th-fewest fantasy points per contest to running backs, per CBS Sports.

However, volume and scoring output alone are enough to keep Tuten in lineups, assuming he’s active and isn’t expected to be limited.

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If he isn’t active, Chris Rodriguez becomes a definite starting option because he should handle a significant workload in Tuten’s stead.

Throw in the fact that the Jaguars should be playing from ahead in this game with the Ravens set to start rookie signal-caller Joe Fagnano, who struggled badly in Week 8, and that should lead to a positive game script will favor him.

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