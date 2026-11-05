Week 9 fantasy football WR start-sit: Allen, Addison, Douglas, Vele

Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen and Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas are Week 9 fantasy football start ’em picks because Dallas and Green Bay have allowed at least 29.7 half-PPR points per game to receivers since Week 6.

Cleveland and Buffalo have allowed the second-fewest and fourth-fewest points per game to receivers over that stretch, 13.8 and 15.1, which puts Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele and Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison on the sit ’em list.

Douglas is my WR31 for Week 9, and Allen is WR33. Vele is WR38, and Addison, whose quarterback Kyler Murray is nursing a sore hamstring, is WR42.

MORE:Week 9 fantasy football PPR rankings: Burrow, Gibbs, Smith-Njigba lead

How did Week 8’s WR start-sit picks fare?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) does the “waddle” after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

My Week 8 receiver calls went 2-2.

Allen (finished WR29) caught all seven of his targets for 67 yards in Indianapolis’ 42-7 loss at Jacksonville, good for 10.2 half-PPR points. He led the Colts in catches and receiving yards again.

Addison (WR30) also was a hit. He drew eight targets in Minnesota’s 19-15 loss at Detroit but caught only three for 66 yards. He added a two-point conversion and finished with 10.1 half-PPR points.

Both sits missed. Jaylen Waddle (WR14) played through his chest injury and caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s comeback win over Kansas City, worth 11.4 half-PPR points. Rome Odunze (WR25) led Chicago with 87 receiving yards on four catches in a 34-17 win at Seattle, as Caleb Williams threw for 247 yards against a defense that hadn’t let a quarterback past 176 yards all season.

MORE:Week 9 waiver wire FAAB: Mike Washington Jr., Tyler Allgeier top fantasy football adds

Week 9 WR start ’em: Keenan Allen, Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) runs after a catch as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) attempts a tackle | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Week 9: vs. Dallas, 29.7 FP/G to WRs (25th)

Week 8: at Jacksonville, 7 rec. for 67 yds

Allen leads the Colts with 36 catches, and he has drawn at least seven targets in three of his past four games. His 9.0 yards per catch is a career low, so his fantasy value comes from steady volume rather than long gains.

Colts coach Shane Steichen benched Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter Sunday, then named him the Week 9 starter on Monday.

“Daniel will be our starting quarterback,” Steichen said.

Jones has nine interceptions this season, and he leans on the 34-year-old in the short areas of the field where Allen does most of his work. Josh Downs also requested a trade on Oct. 28, a day after the Colts dealt Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and the deadline is Nov. 10. A Downs trade would push even more targets to Allen.

Dallas allows the eighth-most half-PPR points per game to receivers over the past three weeks. The Cowboys led Arizona 24-10 entering the fourth quarter Sunday, then lost 33-30 in overtime while allowing 467 total yards. Safeties Caleb Downs and P.J. Locke entered concussion protocol after the game, and cornerback Cobie Durant left with a hamstring injury.

Allen is a WR3 or flex start at WR33, with a reception floor that doesn’t depend on a touchdown.

MORE:Week 9 fantasy football QB start-sit: Willis, Shough, Darnold, Stroud

Week 9 WR start ’em: DeMario Douglas, Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Week 9: vs. Green Bay, 34.7 FP/G to WRs (29th)

Week 8: at Miami, 3 rec. for 76 yds, 1 TD

Douglas caught all three of his targets for 76 yards in New England’s 24-19 win at Miami, including a 48-yard touchdown from quarterback Drake Maye in the fourth quarter. He has at least 15 half-PPR points in three of his past four games, and he leads the Patriots with 332 receiving yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

New England motioned Douglas out wide as its No. 1 receiver at points in Miami with A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins all out. Doubs remains on injured reserve. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with ankle and knee injuries and tight end Hunter Henry sat out with a foot injury, while Hollins was limited in his first practice off injured reserve.

Asked about Brown’s knee, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel kept his focus on Sunday.

“My concern is about trying to prepare for the Packers,” Vrabel said.

Green Bay allows the fourth-most half-PPR points per game to receivers over the past three weeks. Micah Parsons returned to practice Wednesday from last season’s torn ACL, so Maye may face more pressure, and quick throws to Douglas give him an answer against it.

The risk is volume, since the Liberty product saw only three targets in Miami. With Brown and Henry uncertain, Douglas is a WR3 start at WR31 against a defense that has struggled to contain receivers.

MORE:Week 9 fantasy football TE start-sit: Kincaid, Dulcich, Pitts, Goedert

Week 9 WR sit ’em: Devaughn Vele, Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) catches a pass for 13 yards during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 9: vs. Cleveland, 13.8 FP/G to WRs (2nd)

Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh in Paris, 5 rec. for 54 yds, 1 TD

Vele returns from New Orleans’ bye after catching all five of his targets for 54 yards in the Week 7 loss to Pittsburgh, including a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. The 6-foot-5 Utah product has worked as the Saints’ No. 2 receiver behind Chris Olave while rookie Jordyn Tyson sat on injured reserve.

Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick, returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since straining his hamstring Aug. 13, and the Saints opened his 21-day return window. New Orleans hasn’t ruled out his debut against Cleveland, and even a limited workload would take snaps and targets from Vele.

Cleveland allows the second-fewest half-PPR points per game to receivers over the past three weeks. That 13.8-point average covers the entire receiving corps, and Olave, Tyson and running back Alvin Kamara all compete for whatever the Browns give up.

Vele sits at WR38, outside the top 36, and the matchup makes him hard to trust as a WR3 or flex.

MORE:Week 9 fantasy football RB start-sit: Marks, Jones, Hall, Gordon

Week 9 WR sit ’em: Jordan Addison, Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Week 9: vs. Buffalo, 15.1 FP/G to WRs (4th)

Week 8: at Detroit, 3 rec. for 66 yds

Addison drew eight targets at Detroit but caught only three. The former USC receiver has 16 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown in six games, so his weekly floor depends on hitting a long play.

His quarterback situation is also unsettled. Murray finished Sunday with a sore hamstring.

“Kyler’s hamstring is sore,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.

O’Connell said Murray remains the starter when healthy, but Carson Wentz would make his second start of the season if Murray can’t go Monday night.

Buffalo allows the fourth-fewest half-PPR points per game to receivers over the past three weeks. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard blitzed on 64.5% of Baltimore’s dropbacks in Sunday’s 36-10 win, Buffalo’s highest rate since 2021, and that pressure cuts into the time a hobbled Murray or Wentz needs to hit Addison downfield.

Addison sits at WR42 and belongs on the bench when you have a stronger option.

How we choose start ’em and sit ’em

Plenty of start-sit lists tell you to start this week’s RB10 or WR15 with a soft matchup, but nobody needs permission to play those guys. Or they’ll recommend you sit this week’s TE6 because they have a difficult matchup. But those guys are already locked in to your starting lineups. Of course you’re gonna start those guys. Of course you can’t sit those guys.

This column attempts to stay on the fringe for 12-team leagues, where the weekly lineup decisions get made: starts come from the WR25 to WR36 range, and sits come from the WR37 to WR45 range. Give or take, based on my weekly rankings. The advice won’t always apply to your league or team, but it’s written with the broader fantasy football audience in mind.

Within those windows, I pick out the players facing the easiest and toughest matchups, then build each case on fantasy points allowed, yards allowed, recent production and the week’s news. The only judgment call is which players make the cut, and every argument after that is about whether a borderline player belongs in your lineup this week. All we can do is try to make the smart call based on the data we have.

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