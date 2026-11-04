Steelers, Chiefs trade rumors confirm interest in same wide receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are both in the market for wide receiver help, so it comes as no surprise they have interest in the same player.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Steelers and Chiefs are both eyeing Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs.

“(Josh) Downs is of interest to the Steelers and the Chiefs,” Graziano reported on Wednesday morning.

Downs is an obvious trade candidate for a few reasons.

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Indianapolis appears to be in the midst of a fire sale after trading Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

Adding to that, Downs, who is also in the final year of his rookie contract, has reportedly requested to be traded from the sinking ship in Indy.

Downs would be a solid addition for the Steelers or Chiefs.

The former third-round pick has three seasons of 500 yards or more, and two campaigns with over 700 yards. He’s also a threat at all three levels of the field.

In 2026, Downs has recorded 30 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown despite being in what has been a dysfunctional Indianapolis offense.

Why Steelers, Chiefs need wide receiver help

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talk before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Injuries are one of the problems the Pittsburgh Steelers have at wide receiver.

Michael Pittman Jr. hasn’t been able to stay healthy and Roman Wilson is currently on injured reserve.

But then there’s also the DK Metcalf problem, with the Steelers supposed No. 1 wide receiver having a terrible season despite improved play from Aaron Rodgers.

In Kansas City, Rashee Rice has been banged-up and not very effective, Tyquan Thornton may miss the rest of the season because of an injury and Xavier Worthy has once again been a disappointment.

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There’s only so much the Chiefs can put on the shoulders of Kenneth Walker and they desperately need to give Patrick Mahomes more help.

When it comes to compensation, the Colts are reportedly looking for a third-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but he believes that price could come down to a fourth as the trade deadline gets closer.

There is no way the Colts are getting a third for Downs, especially when everyone knows he wants to be moved, and also because better receivers than him have garnered a third in recent years, including George Pickens and Davante Adams.

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