World Series tickets are shockingly expensive

The 2024 World Series begins Friday night and it's the most anticipated World Series matchup in a long time. The MLB got what it wanted, a matchup of the two best players and two best teams in the world. Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be playing Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in a seven-game series.

The Yankees and Dodgers have met 11 prior times in the Fall Classic, with the Yankees holding an 8-3 record over the then-Brooklyn and now Los Angeles Dodgers. The two haven't matched up since 1981. If you want to go to any of the games, get ready to pay a pretty penny.

The lowest average ticket price for the 2024 World Series is $1,133, a crazy high number for any World Series game. On SeatGeek , the cheapest Game 1 ticket at Dodger Stadium is $913 and for Game 3, the first World Series game at Yankee Stadium since 2009, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek is $1,403 to stand and watch the game. According to TickPick , the average prices for each game make this the most expensive World Series ever.

The stars on both sides are contributing to the crazy prices. The Dodgers boast a team chock-full of famous players outside of Ohtani. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto round out a star-studded roster while Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole complement Judge on the Yankees' own star-studded roster.

This will also likely be the biggest World Series worldwide. Ohtani and Yamamoto are both Japanese superstars, and it's showing in ticket purchases. StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli told Yahoo Sports that Japan has purchased the most tickets to World Series games by a country outside of the United States.

The matchup will also likely give TV ratings a huge boost. Viewership has taken a hit since 2020. After four years in a row with an average viewership of around 17.5 million, the last four World Series have been closer to an average of 10.6 million. Last year the World Series had its worst year ever in terms of viewership, averaging just over nine million viewers per game. Two of the most storied franchises in the game will certainly help bring that number up this year.

The World Series begins from Dodger Stadium on Friday at 8:00 eastern time. All games will be broadcast on Fox.

MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: The late Fernando Valenzuela’s life as a broadcaster

NFL: What’s Tyreek Hill tweeting about now?

NBA: Is this going to be Revenge Szn for Jayson Tatum?

MLB: Juan Soto’s contract should be >$500 Million

This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as World Series tickets are shockingly expensive .