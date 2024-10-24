Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Big Lead

    World Series tickets are shockingly expensive

    By Max Weisman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbezG_0wKEiELR00

    The 2024 World Series begins Friday night and it's the most anticipated World Series matchup in a long time. The MLB got what it wanted, a matchup of the two best players and two best teams in the world. Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be playing Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in a seven-game series.

    The Yankees and Dodgers have met 11 prior times in the Fall Classic, with the Yankees holding an 8-3 record over the then-Brooklyn and now Los Angeles Dodgers. The two haven't matched up since 1981. If you want to go to any of the games, get ready to pay a pretty penny.

    The lowest average ticket price for the 2024 World Series is $1,133, a crazy high number for any World Series game. On SeatGeek , the cheapest Game 1 ticket at Dodger Stadium is $913 and for Game 3, the first World Series game at Yankee Stadium since 2009, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek is $1,403 to stand and watch the game. According to TickPick , the average prices for each game make this the most expensive World Series ever.

    The stars on both sides are contributing to the crazy prices. The Dodgers boast a team chock-full of famous players outside of Ohtani. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto round out a star-studded roster while Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole complement Judge on the Yankees' own star-studded roster.

    This will also likely be the biggest World Series worldwide. Ohtani and Yamamoto are both Japanese superstars, and it's showing in ticket purchases. StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli told Yahoo Sports that Japan has purchased the most tickets to World Series games by a country outside of the United States.

    The matchup will also likely give TV ratings a huge boost. Viewership has taken a hit since 2020. After four years in a row with an average viewership of around 17.5 million, the last four World Series have been closer to an average of 10.6 million. Last year the World Series had its worst year ever in terms of viewership, averaging just over nine million viewers per game. Two of the most storied franchises in the game will certainly help bring that number up this year.

    The World Series begins from Dodger Stadium on Friday at 8:00 eastern time. All games will be broadcast on Fox.

    MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

    MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: The late Fernando Valenzuela’s life as a broadcaster

    NFL: What’s Tyreek Hill tweeting about now?

    NBA: Is this going to be Revenge Szn for Jayson Tatum?

    MLB: Juan Soto’s contract should be >$500 Million


    This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as World Series tickets are shockingly expensive .

    Related Search

    World Series ticketsMlb ticket pricesDodgers vs Yankees2024 World SeriesNew York YankeesLos Angeles Dodgers

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    How to Watch the World Series in Spanish: Yankees vs. Dodgers Game 1
    The Big Lead14 hours ago
    New York Yankees World Series gear, how to buy
    The Big Lead2 days ago
    Fernando Valenzuela dies: How broadcasting connected 'El Toro' to his audience
    The Big Lead2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    New NBA season has its first injured star and not surprisingly he's a Pelican
    The Big Lead1 day ago
    Suns vs Lakers live stream free, TV channel, time, how to watch
    The Big Lead11 hours ago
    TNF: Vikings-Rams live stream, local TV channel, how to watch without Prime
    The Big Lead1 day ago
    Referee offers explanation on no-call in Vikings-Rams
    The Big Lead1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Tyreek Hill's latest mysterious tweet sparks more trade speculation
    The Big Lead2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz9 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy