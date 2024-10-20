Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts, live stream, TV channel, how to watch

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday for a Week 7 NFL showdown.

The Colts are coming off a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. They will be without Jonathan Taylor this afternoon and potentially their top three receivers, so their offense will need to get creative.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have struggled recently, dropping three of their last four games. In Week 5, they narrowly escaped with a 15-10 victory over the New England Patriots before heading into their Week 6 bye. Without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ offense has sputtered, scoring more than 15 points just once all season.

Can the Colts continue their hot streak at home, or will the Dolphins bounce back after their bye week?

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, October 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

