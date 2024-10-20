Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Big Lead

    Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts, live stream, TV channel, how to watch

    By Kilty Cleary,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3AYy_0wEeep8k00

    The Indianapolis Colts will host the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday for a Week 7 NFL showdown.

    The Colts are coming off a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. They will be without Jonathan Taylor this afternoon and potentially their top three receivers, so their offense will need to get creative.

    Meanwhile, the Dolphins have struggled recently, dropping three of their last four games. In Week 5, they narrowly escaped with a 15-10 victory over the New England Patriots before heading into their Week 6 bye. Without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ offense has sputtered, scoring more than 15 points just once all season.

    Can the Colts continue their hot streak at home, or will the Dolphins bounce back after their bye week?

    WATCH: Dolphins vs. Colts Live | Stream free on Fubo

    Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

    • Date: Sunday, October 20
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
    • TV Channel: FOX
    • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

    Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

    Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3)

    O/U: 44


    This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts, live stream, TV channel, how to watch .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How to watch Chargers vs. Cardinals, live stream on Monday Night Football on ESPN+
    The Big Lead19 hours ago
    Aaron Rodgers ripped by ESPN analyst as Jets' 'biggest problem'
    The Big Lead1 day ago
    NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 7
    The Big Lead1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Dodgers' 'undercover MVP' helped Mookie Betts escape hitting slump
    The Big Lead22 hours ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Bill Belichick calls out Jerod Mayo's comments on Patriots
    The Big Lead4 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Republicans slam Deegan for labeling Trump’s immigration plan as ‘concentration camps’
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    New York Yankees AL Champs and World Series gear, how to buy
    The Big Lead2 days ago
    Things to look for on NBA's Opening Night
    The Big Lead5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy