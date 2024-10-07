How to watch Chiefs vs. Saints, free live stream on Monday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs will meet under the lights of Monday Night Football in Week 5, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Saints will be looking to bounce back after a tough 26-24 loss to the Falcons last week on a last-second field goal. Derek Carr had a solid night, completing 28 of 36 for 239 yards but didn't find the end zone. New Orleans will need to establish the running game early like last week with Alvin Kamara, who had 119 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs come into tonight with a 4-0 record after a 17-10 victory over the Chargers in Week 4. Patrick Mahomes and the offense may not have lit up the scoreboard as much as usual, but they still found a way to win. Travis Kelce continues to get involved, hauling in 7 catches for 89 yards. Expect to see more of Travis and Kareem Hunt tonight as they look to stay undefeated.

Can the Saints break through the Chiefs' defense and pull off an upset? Or will the Chiefs stay undefeated at home in front of the Arrowhead faithful? Tune in tonight and find out.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Monday, October 7

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints (-5.5)

O/U: 43

