Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Big Lead

    Masters host Augusta National suffered ‘a lot of damage,' will donate $5 million to Hurricane Helene relief

    By Adam Woodard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgSGj_0vt1O03400

    Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Japan this week, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley provided an update on the status of the club that hosts the Masters each April and also announced a large donation for Hurricane Helene relief .

    The town of Augusta, Georgia, was one of many to be ravaged by the recent hurricane, and Ridley said the damage he saw was “something that I’ve really never seen in my life.” Along with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area, Augusta National will donate $5 million to support the local relief efforts.

    “We have been without power and water and other essentials for a number of days,” Ridley said. “So it really does impress upon you what can happen when there’s a natural disaster such as that.”

    Ridley added that while Augusta National suffered “a lot of damage,” he remains “confident” that next year’s Masters, April 10-13, will be played as scheduled.

    MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

    NFL: Stop it–Davante Adams is not going to the Chiefs

    MLB: Get ready for the weirdest HR Derby ever

    CFB: 17-year-old Bama wideout Ryan Williams’ NIL value skyrocketing

    SPORTS MEDIA: MLB chaos as broadcaster drops 11 teams


    This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Masters host Augusta National suffered ‘a lot of damage,' will donate $5 million to Hurricane Helene relief .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    RJ Taylor
    1d ago
    First in class!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Augusta National Assessing Damage To Golf Club After ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Helene
    Golf Monthly7 days ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine20 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark Breaks Her Silence Days After WNBA Star Quit The League Following Controversial Remarks About The Fever Superstar’s Salary
    Total Pro Sports20 hours ago
    Exclusive photos reveal golf legend John Daly’s $1.4M Florida home after ‘total loss and devastation’ from Hurricane Helene
    New York Post18 hours ago
    Tiger Woods writes letter to golf club members after special announcement
    golfmagic.com20 hours ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    World reacts to insane Taylor Swift news
    thecomeback.com18 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    College Football 2024: Best games of Week 6
    The Big Lead21 hours ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    LIV Golf star takes aim at Ryder Cup and threatens to quit golf
    Irish Star23 hours ago
    NFL world reacts to shocking Russell Wilson statement
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Paige Spiranac's Rival Turning Golf Fans' Heads With New Video
    The Spun1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Cardinals $130 Million Star Predicted To Leave St. Louis For Bitter Rival
    St. Louis Cardinals On SI2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    A shopper catches Sam’s Club putting new expiration stickers on old orange juice
    NewsNinja10 days ago
    Trump Chuckles As Crowd Boos Soldier For Correctly Naming Base
    HuffPost11 hours ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Pastor receives St. Augustine’s highest honor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Hollywood Icon Angie Dickinson Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Carrie Underwood's son's unexpected reaction to her new role on American Idol
    HELLO2 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Karl Rove Reminds Fox Anchors That JD Vance Has ‘Problem’ With the Truth Too in Segment Bashing Tim Walz
    Mediaite2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy