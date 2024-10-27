Heading to Yankee Stadium for the World Series? Here's what you need to know

The New York Yankees are back in a once-familiar spot after returning to the World Series for the first time in 15 years.

This year's series began with the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the first two games on the West Coast at Dodger Stadium on Friday and Saturday. The teams are heading back east for at least two games at Yankee Stadium Monday and Tuesday, with a third scheduled for Wednesday if necessary in the best-of-seven series.

The previous generation of Yankees fans can remember when the team advancing this far in the postseason was a virtual certainty. The Bronx Bombers appeared in six Fall Classics in an eight-year span from 1996 to 2003, winning four championships during that time.

But this year marks the first World Series in the Bronx since 2009, when the Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to claim their record 27th title. Thus, many fans could likely use a refresher if they are attending games in person next week.

Here is what to know if you plan on taking in the World Series experience firsthand at Yankee Stadium.

Tickets

The first pitch of all three World Series games scheduled at Yankee Stadium — and, in fact, all seven games of the series — is set for 8:08 p.m. EST.

Tickets are still available but come at a hefty price tag. On StubHub as of Sunday morning, the cheapest two seats together Monday for Game 3 were $838 each; standing room tickets were $782 each. For Game 4 Tuesday, the cheapest seats were $682 each and for Game 5 Wednesday, if necessary, you could get two seats together for $787.

Yankee Stadium has four locations for entry and exit: Gate 2, adjacent to left field; Gate 4, behind home plate; Gate 6, adjacent to right field; and Gate 8, adjacent to center field.

Stadium officials announced the gates will open three hours prior to the World Series scheduled start time for Games 3, 4 and 5.

Security

Before entering the stadium, all guests must pass through metal detectors located at each gate. Visitors are required to remove cellphones, cameras and any large metal objects, which will be visually inspected before they are allowed inside.

In accordance with MLB rules, only bags that are soft with maximum dimensions of 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches will be admitted. Other items that are prohibited inside the stadium include glass bottles or cans, laptops, drones, baseball bats, masks or costumes, and visible obscene or inappropriate clothing.

Yankee Stadium does not provide storage for any visitors' items. A full list of banned materials is available on the stadium website .

Public transit schedules

The Yankees website urges fans attending any postseason games to take public transportation and arrive early.

Those riding the subway can take No. 4 train or the D train, both of which make stops at the 161st Street/Yankee Stadium station located outside Gate 6 in right field. B train service is also available on weekdays only, which is when all three Yankees home World Series games will take place this year.

Fans can take one of several bus lines that provide service to Yankee Stadium. The Bx6 and Bx13 buses stop next to the subway station, while the Bx1, Bx2 and northbound BxM4 buses stop at the Grand Concourse and East 161st Street intersection. The BxM4 southbound line stops at the Grand Concourse and East 158th Street.

For more information on any public transit options, visit www.mta.info or call the MTA at 511.

Parking

Yankee Stadium is accessible from both the northbound and southbound side of the Major Deegan Expressway, also known as Interstate 87. Drivers traveling north can get off at Exit 4 (East 149th Street/145th Street Bridge) or Exit 5 (East 161st Street/Macombs Dam Bridge) for access to the stadium, while those heading south should just use Exit 5.

Drivers using a GPS can enter the following address to get to the stadium: One East 161st Street, Bronx, New York.

The 164th Street Garage, located beyond the left field section of Yankee Stadium, is expected to reach capacity quickly. Fans with Premium Parking Passes may be directed to park in one of three other lots that accept the passes: Ruppert Plaza Garage, 161st Street Garage and River Avenue Garage.

Most parking garages near the stadium have a flat rate of $49 for event parking. Visitors can also look for garages farther away from the stadium that may have cheaper rates.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Heading to Yankee Stadium for the World Series? Here's what you need to know