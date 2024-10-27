Open in App
    • The Bergen Record

    What happened to Shohei Ohtani? Dodgers' star leaves field with shoulder injury vs Yankees

    By Albert Bainbridge IV, NorthJersey.com,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0za1XD_0wNoAaQe00

    All was going right for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2024 World Series.

    The Dodgers were cruising to what seems like will be a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Yankees with a 4-1 advantage in the bottom of seventh inning on Saturday night.

    INSTANT ANALYSIS: Yankees come up empty vs Dodgers in Game 2 and are in a World Series hole

    What happened to Shohei Ohtani?

    After Shohei Ohtani walked, the presumed-to-be National League MVP attempted to steal second base, however he was thrown out by Yankees catcher Austin Wells to end the inning.

    The more concerning part was the slide by Ohtani, as the Dodgers' superstar went down grabbing his left arm and shoulder after sliding into second base.

    Shohei Ohtani injury update

    Per the FOX broadcast, Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury on the play and was helped off the field with the training staff and manager Dave Roberts.

    What the Dodgers are saying about Shohei Ohtani injury

    According to a tweet by USA TODAY columnist Bob Nightengale , Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Shohei Ohtani has left shoulder sublexation and will undergo tests.

    "His strength was great, his range of motion was good, we’re encouraged," Roberts told reporters. "Obviously I can’t speculate until we get some scans, but we’re encouraged.”

    This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: What happened to Shohei Ohtani? Dodgers' star leaves field with shoulder injury vs Yankees

