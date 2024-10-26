Bergen Catholic football defeats rival St. Joseph despite taking too many risks

MONTVALE – Bergen Catholic maintained its standing as New Jersey’s unanimous No. 1 football team despite taking too many risks.

The Crusaders, No. 1 in the USA TODAY New Jersey Super 25 rankings , broke it open late in the fourth quarter and defeated No. 6 St. Joseph, 28-17, Saturday in the Super Football Conference to extend their winning streak to 22 games against state foes.

“We didn’t hit our stride all the time, but when we did, we were really going well,” Bergen Catholic coach Vito Campanile said.

Bergen Catholic, three-time defending NJSIAA Non-Public A champion, sealed the win after junior defensive back Xavier Jackson intercepted a deflected pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown and 28-10 lead with 2:24 left in the game.

The Crusaders had taken a 21-10 lead with 3:20 remaining, with junior running back Najee Calhoun carrying on almost every down of a nine-play, 80-yard, all-run drive. Calhoun scored on a 1-yard run.

“We’ve got a couple of things to clean up,” Calhoun said, “but we know when our name is called, we have to execute, and that’s what we do.”

Bergen Catholic (7-1) never trailed, with senior quarterback Dominic Campanile scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter to provide a 7-0 lead. The Crusaders led in the second quarter, 14-7, after Calhoun scored on a 25-yard run.

St. Joseph (5-3) tied the score in the second quarter, 7-7, on a 1-yard wildcat run by junior Nate Bailey. The Green Knights cut the deficit to 28-17 with 1:16 remaining on junior quarterback Mason Geis’ 55-yard TD pass to senior Mekhi Rossignol.

“I thought we played hard, but we didn’t play smart,” St. Joseph coach Augie Hoffmann said. “It’s a heavyweight fight every week, and they had a great game plan, and they executed it when they needed to, and we didn’t.”

Bergen Catholic can be too aggressive and it came at a cost. St. Joseph senior defensive back Jahmir Joseph made two end-zone interceptions in the third. And being overly aggressive in the final 1:33 of the second quarter opened the door for St. Joseph to regain possession and senior Sal Salafia kicked a 47-yard field goal three seconds before intermission to make it 14-10.

“We had a couple of chances where we could have knocked them out in the third quarter, we had the ball in the high red [zone] and didn’t finish,” Vito Campanile said. “If there’s anybody to blame for us not finishing, it would be me. And I know I did a terrible job of clock management at the end of the half.”

What it means

Bergen Catholic closes its regular season next Saturday against Seton Hall Prep (2-6). A win makes the Crusaders the unanimous pick for the No. 1 slot at the Nov. 3 seeding meeting for the eight-team Non-Public A playoffs.

St. Joseph (5-3) is also in Non-Public A, and it will return next Saturday to host No. 2 DePaul (7-1). The Green Knights can make a statement with a win over DePaul, but they must play better than they did against Bergen Catholic.

“What it shows is that we’re not there yet,” said Hoffmann, in the first year of his second stint coaching his alma mater. “I’ve been watching Bergen for four or five years now, and what they’ve done over there is awesome. And we have to get there. We have no choice, but we have to get better.”

Key drive

Bergen Catholic ran the ball on every down of the nine-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with Calhoun’s 1-yard TD run and the 21-10 lead. On the drive, Calhoun carried seven times for 62 yards, including a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 at the Crusaders’ 44-yard line for the first down.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to change the way I coach,” Vito Campanile said. “On that fourth-and-1, my whole sideline was telling me to [punt]. I had a couple of choice words saying that I wasn’t. If I had 100 times out of 100, we were going for it on fourth-and-1 on the 45. I feel like we’re going to have a lot of confidence in our kids. I have a lot of confidence in them as people, and that’s kind of what we want to be.”

Key play

Jackson’s 55-yard interception return for the TD sealed Bergen Catholic’s victory. His pickoff came on a first-and-10 at the St. Joseph 42-yard line.

“It was a deflected pass, I just saw the ball, and I took it and went straight to the crib with it,” Jackson said. “Once I reached the end zone, I didn’t know what to think, I just tried to get there.”

By the numbers

Bergen Catholic had 371 total yards. Dominic Campanile was 17-for-25 for 241 yards, no TDs and two interceptions. Calhoun carried 21 times for 115 yards and two TDs.

St. Joseph had 268 total yards. Geis, starting in place of injured junior Lamar Best, was better than most starters in New Jersey. Geis was 20-for-31 for 208 yards, one TD and one interception.

“I don’t consider Mason a backup,” said Hoffmann, who hopes to have Best back during the playoffs. “I know that’s what it looks like in the media guide, but that kid’s a starter, he’s played a lot of football, and I thought he did a good job coming in.”

