Things to do this weekend in North Jersey: Live music, Halloween events, more Oct. 24-27

Whether you prefer to spend your autumn weekends indoors or outdoors, you can enjoy music, art, theater and lots of Halloween events in North Jersey. With Oct. 31 fast approaching, there are Halloween activities in Caldwell, Hackensack, Haworth, Lyndhurst, Mahwah, Montague, Montclair and Morristown.

When it comes to music, North Jersey always has a diverse selection - like Diana Ross at Bergen PAC, an Iron Maiden tribute in Clifton and the bluegrass of the Cider Barn Band in Park Ridge. For performing arts, head to the local community theaters to see "She Kills Monsters" in Haskell or "Musical Comedy Murders of 1940" in Clifton. Create some art at Paint & Sip Night in South Hackensack, or visit some arts and crafts vendors at the festival in Florham Park. Plus, you can attend Nadine Haruni's book launch, get all you can eat at a Cliffside Park beefsteak event, hit the pavement for a 5K in Bloomfield and take a tour of the botanical garden in Ringwood.

It's all here in North Jersey, so scroll down for the details, and the perfectly autumn weather forecast, too.

North Jersey weather forecast for Oct. 24-Oct. 27

According to the National Weather Service:

Thursday night: Clear and breezy, with a low in the mid-40s.

Clear and breezy, with a low in the mid-40s. Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Increasing clouds into the evening, with a low around 50.

Sunny, with a high near 65. Increasing clouds into the evening, with a low around 50. Saturday : Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high in the mid-60s. Mostly clear at night, with a low approaching 40.

: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high in the mid-60s. Mostly clear at night, with a low approaching 40. Sunday : Sunny, with a high in the upper 50s. Mostly clear into the night, with a low in the mid-30s.

'She Kills Monsters' in Haskell

Aspire Performing Arts Company will present this stage play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Passaic County Community College campus in Haskell. Written by by Qui Nguyen, it focuses on Agnes Evans, a young woman who loses her parents and younger sister, Tilly, in a car accident. Intrigued by the Dungeons and Dragons module that Tilly created, Agnes plays the game for the first time and discovers how little she knew her sister. Set in 1995, the play shifts between the real world and the game as Agnes copes with her grief, and learns about her sister’s imaginative spirit and the support she found within her D&D community.

Aspire PAC’s production stars 14 performers from New Jersey including Matt Abad, Somni Baboulis, Ren Bailey, Sarah Black, Emma Brongo, Jade Costa Karluk, Daphne Luhrs, Charlotte Luhrs, Fiona MacLean, Adelynn Maddela, Noel Marootian, Alex McEnroe, Meghan Shay and Sophia Silvera. The show is directed by Joey Nasta and produced by artistic director Lisa Beth Vettoso. The team also includes production manager Cheryl Wilbur and stage manager Emma Cieslik.

Go: "She Kills Monsters" at Passaic County Community College, 500 Union Ave., Haskell. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $20 in advance (plus service fee); $25 at the door. General admission. Purchase tickets at aspirepac.ludus.com or by calling 201-220-4933.

Events listing continues below video

Theater League of Clifton presents 'Musical Comedy Murders of 1940'

In this mystery/comedy opening Friday, three chorus girls were murdered by the Stage Door Slasher during the run of “Manhattan Holiday” on Broadway. Elsa Von Grossenknueten, assisted by NYPD Detective Michael Kelly, reunite the creative team of “Manhattan Holiday” for an audition of a new Broadway musical at Elsa’s Westchester mansion on a snowy December night. Can Elsa and Kelly discover the identity of the Stage Door Slasher?

Running for two weekends, the show is directed by Maren Sugarman, and produced by John Traier and Prashant Arora. John Bishop is the playwright. The play is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Go: "Musical Comedy Murders of 1940" in the Clifton School No. 3 auditorium, 365 Washington Ave. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $21 in advance ($16 for students and seniors); $4 surcharge at the door. theaterleagueofclifton.com , 973-928-7668. Tickets may be reserved online, by phone or by mail at P.O. Box 4072, Clifton, NJ 07012.

Strut Your Mutt parades in Montclair and Caldwell

The pet costume parades, presented by County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. and the Board of County Commissioners, will be held at Brookdale and Grover Cleveland parks on Saturday.

Go: Strut Your Mutt on Saturday Brookdale Park, Grove Street entrance, in Montclair, at 9:30 a.m.; and near the Pond House at Grover Cleveland Park, off Brookside Avenue in Caldwell, at 1:30 p.m. Entry is free. Registration begins 30 minutes prior to the start. The rain date is Oct. 27. essexcountynj.org

Arts, Crafts & Music Festival in Florham Park

The Florham Park Education Foundation presents this festival on the lawn of the Florham Park Gazebo on Saturday. The fun-filled day of creativity and entertainment will include food trucks, live entertainment, vendors and more. Browse through arts and crafts vendors, enjoy live music performances, engage in family activities and indulge in food options. Proceeds will support the FPEF in its efforts to fun educational materials and resources that are beyond the scope of the local school budget.

Go: Florham Park Education Foundation Arts, Crafts & Music Festival at the gazebo, 111 Ridgedale Ave. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. The rain location is Ridgedale Middle School. fpefnj.org , 646-425-5030, inquiries@fpefnj.org.

Paws in the Park Halloween event in Fort Lee

The Paws in the Park Halloween Dog Park-Tacular event on Saturday - sponsored by the Borough of Fort Lee and Fort Lee Dog Walking & Pet Sitting Services - will include a dog costume contest, live music, food and local vendors, a tricky tray raffle, a kids activity area with face painting, dog photographer Paul Merino, and free rabies vouchers for borough residents. All proceeds from the event will go to local participating animal shelters.

Go: Paws in the Park Halloween Dog Park-Tacular at Fort Lee Dog Park, 519 Stillwell Ave. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. fldogwalking.com , fortleenj.org .

Hackensack's Children’s Halloween Party

The City's annual children's party on Saturday will be a spooktacular afternoon filled with treats, a variety show starting at 12:30 and a costume parade kicking off at 1. Bring the kids in their best costumes.

Go: Children’s Halloween Party at the Hackensack Recreation Department, 116 Holt St. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 201-646-8042. hackensack.org

'The Hat Diaries' book launch at Bookends

Bookends in Ridgewood will host a book launch for "The Hat Diaries: Discover the Portal" on Saturday. The second book of the "Hat Diaries" YA trilogy by Nadine Haruni of Tenafly is due out in November.

Go: "The Hat Diaries: Discover the Portal" book launch at Bookends, 211 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood. Noon Saturday. $16.99. book-ends.com

Fall Festival in Montague

Enjoy games, crafts, a pumpkin patch, a juggler, hay rides, a costume contest, a bounce house and more on Saturday afternoon. Afterward, stay for a showing of the movie "Hocus Pocus 2" at 6:30. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Go: Fall Festival at 277 Clove Road, Montague. 4:30 p.m. Saturday. montaguenj.org

Halloween Spooktacular in Mahwah

The event will include a Kids' Halloween Parade and activities. Bring a non-perishable foot item to donate to the CFA. Whistle Stop Concessions will be open and selling hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza and more.

Go: Halloween Spooktacular at Commodore Perry Field, 70 East Ramapo Ave. 5 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/MahwahRecreationCommittee

Pumpkin Illumination in Morristown

Bring your carved pumpkins and celebrate fall on Saturday at the Vail Mansion Reflecting Pool, 10 South St. The schedule includes "The Sleepy Hollow Halloween Story" by Kit’s Interactive Theatre at 5 p.m., a scarecrow decorating workshop led by Dan Fenelon at 6, a luminary parade at 6:30, and the illuminating pumpkin display at 6:30. Bring your carved jack-o-lantern; lights will be provided. Plus, there will be live music by the Alex De Lazzari Quartet. Costumes are encouraged.

Go: Pumpkin Illumination at Vail Mansion, 10 South St. Free. Visit morrisarts.org for information and registration. The rain date is Oct. 27.

Ghost Stories at the Pond in Haworth

The Spooky Haworth Arts Committee presents ghost stories, poems and music for zombies of all ages at Haworth Pond on Saturday. This free event will include free cider, doughnuts and apples, plus glowsticks for the first 100 in costume. Bring your own chair or blanket.

Go: Ghost Stories at the Pond at Haworth Pond. 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Contact Countess Claudia Gaard at dia715@gmail.com for information. haworthnj.org

Paint & Sip Night in South Hackensack

A night of art and fun at the Senior Center.

Go: Paint & Sip Night at the Senior Citizens Center, 227 Phillips Ave., South Hackensack. 7 p.m. Friday. 201-440-1815 ext. 127, southhackensacknj.org .

Cliffside Park Fire Department Beefsteak

The all-you-can-eat dinner will include beer and soda on Saturday at Cliffside Park Fire Headquarters. There will also be live music, 50/50s, raffles and giveaways.

Go: Cliffside Park Fire Department Beefsteak, 525 Palisade Ave. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. $50. For information, stop by the office on weekdays, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., or call 201-313-2062.

Tributes to Iron Maiden and Sabbath/Dio/Ozzy in Clifton

Sanctuary is a tribute to the music of Iron Maiden, true to the recorded versions, that uses stage set representations from either the Live After Death or Dance of Death castle tour. The show also includes a live Eddie mascot appearance and stage props.

Lady Evil is a female-fronted tribute to Dio, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath from the Hudson Valley that recreates Dio's Sacred Heart, laser sword, dragon battle onstage.

Go: Sanctuary and Lady Evil at Dingbatz, 620 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages. $12 in advance; $15 day of show. dingbatzlive.com

Halloween Night @ the Lyndhurst Polish American Club

This event will feature live music by Pez Head; a costume contest with prizes; and complimentary beer, wine, soda and light buffet.

Go: Halloween Night @ the Lyndhurst Polish American Club, 730 New Jersey Ave. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com .

Bonita Stanton, M.D., Memorial 5K Run/Walk in Bloomfield

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine is hosting its second annual event on Sunday at Brookdale Park. Proceeds from the 5K will directly benefit the established Bonita Stanton, M.D., Scholarship Fund at the school. Stanton, the school's founding dean and president of its Academic Enterprise, died in 2022. The run/walk is a family-friendly event suited for all ages and is sanctioned by USA Track and Field. Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female winners; and in five-year age groups. Chip timing by CompuScore. Emergency medical technicians will be on site. Water will be available at the start, on the course and at the finish.

Go: Bonita Stanton, M.D., Memorial 5K Run/Walk at Brookdale Park, 473 Watchung Ave., Bloomfield. 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. $35. Register at GiveHMH.org/Stanton5K .

Free guided botanical garden tours in Ringwood

New Jersey Botanical Garden docents take particpants on a tour of what’s blooming on Sunday. Wear sturdy shoes and meet at the Carriage House.

Go: Guided tours at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, Morris Road in Ringwood. 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. Tours last approximately 45 minutes. njbg.org

The Cider Barn Band in Park Ridge

Part of the free Music at the Barn concert series on Sunday, the Wortendyke Barn Museum welcomes the Cider Barn Band at the 14th Annual Bluegrass & Cider, rain or shine. Bring chairs, blankets, family and friends. This program is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Go: The Cider Barn Band at the Wortendyke Barn Museum, 13 Pascack Road, Park Ridge. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. co.bergen.nj.us .

BergenPAC 20th anniversary gala featuring Diana Ross

Bergen Performing Arts Center will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a gala that will feature a performance by Diana Ross, who will sing "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'm Coming Out," “Reach Out and Touch” and more. This year's gala will recognize healthcare workers at Hackensack Meridian Health and CEO Robert C. Garrett with the Standing Ovation Award. Additionally, benefactors Aleta and Rich Taylor will be honored with the Legends Award, while the Spotlight Award will be presented to Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and honorary trustee Lori Stokes. The founders will also be recognized. WABC 7-NY Eyewitness News reporter Nina Pineda will host the event.

In addition the the Diana Ross performance, the gala will include a showcase highlighting the talent from BergenPAC's Performing Arts School, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and a dessert reception.

Go: 20th Anniversary Gala at BergenPAC, 30 N. Van Brunt St., Englewood. 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Diana Ross performs at 7. Tickets for both the gala and the concert, or only concert tickets, can be purchased at bergenPAC.org . $750 to $1,500.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Things to do this weekend in North Jersey: Live music, Halloween events, more Oct. 24-27