Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Bergen Record

    North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 8

    By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across North Jersey.

    Friday

    NJIC championship game

    Final: Butler 21, Glen Rock 12

    Other games

    Final: Pascack Valley 27, Old Tappan 21

    Final: Delbarton 52, DePaul 51 (OT)

    Final: Ramapo 25, Northern Highlands 23 (3 OT)

    Final: Paramus 28, Mahwah 21

    Final: Passaic Valley 14, Lakeland 0

    Final: Vernon 21, West Milford 0

    Final: Wayne Valley 24, Ridgewood 13

    Final: St. Mary 42, Becton 22

    Final: Westwood 17, River Dell 14

    Final: Lyndhurst 35, Park Ridge 6

    Final: Ramsey 28, Dumont 10

    Final: Hackensack 42, Barringer 0

    Final: Wayne Hills 42, Millburn 7

    Final: Don Bosco 42, Paramus Catholic 0

    Final: Cresskill/Emerson 21, Wood-Ridge 0

    Final: St. Peter’s Prep 58, Pope John 47

    Final: Weehawken 51, Elmwood Park 20

    Final: Hawthorne 34, Manchester 12

    Final: Pascack Hills 49, Hoboken 30

    Final: New Milford 23, Pompton Lakes 9

    Final: Hasbrouck Heights 21, Waldwick/Midland Park 7

    Final: Hudson Catholic 34, Kennedy 6

    Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

    Saturday

    Dwight Morrow at Glen Ridge, noon

    Bergen Catholic at St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

    Teaneck at Bergenfield, 1 p.m.

    Clifton at East Orange, 1 p.m.

    Rutherford at Saddle Brook, 1 p.m.

    Fort Lee at Belleville, 1 p.m.

    Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

    Thursday

    Final: Indian Hills 14, Memorial 6

    Final: Passaic Tech 27, Passaic 14

    Final: Demarest 27, North Bergen 8

    Final: Tenafly 31, Ferris 6

    Final: Wallington 21, Pal Park/Leonia 7

    Final: Cliffside Park/Ridgefield 56, Fair Lawn 35

    Final: Ridgefield Park 30, Dickinson 8

    Final: Secaucus 28, North Arlington 0

    Final: Edison 46, Eastside 28

    This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 8

    Related Search

    BergenfieldMillburnHobokenNorth Jersey scoresHigh School footballFootball game results

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Pascack Valley football outlasts Old Tappan in battle of North Jersey's top public teams
    The Bergen Record9 hours ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Oct. 25. Check tickets for $229 million jackpot
    The Bergen Record9 hours ago
    Congrats to the North Jersey Students of the Week for Oct. 25
    The Bergen Record18 hours ago
    Go inside the dominance and leadership of Big Blue star Dexter Lawrence
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza19 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Celebrate the World Series with the Yankees' favorite foods
    The Bergen Record7 hours ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Yankees' Aaron Judge returns to scene of the crash – Dodger Stadium's right-field fence
    The Bergen Record13 hours ago
    Bergen County officials try to find home for dog hit by car on Route 4
    The Bergen Record7 hours ago
    Three takeaways as David Stearns discusses Mets' success heading into crucial offseason
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    Sports world reacts to Dodgers' stunning World Series Game 1 victory over Yankees
    The Bergen Record6 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Winter Village at Bryant Park is back! How to explore this winter wonderland in NYC
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    In time for the 2024 World Series: These Yankees films knock it out of the park
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    NJ approves $25M for new pedestrian bridge at MetLife for 2026 FIFA World Cup
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    State of the Giants: A vote of confidence from John Mara at a familiar crossroads
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy