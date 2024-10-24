North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 8

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across North Jersey.

Friday

NJIC championship game

Final: Butler 21, Glen Rock 12

Other games

Final: Pascack Valley 27, Old Tappan 21

Final: Delbarton 52, DePaul 51 (OT)

Final: Ramapo 25, Northern Highlands 23 (3 OT)

Final: Paramus 28, Mahwah 21

Final: Passaic Valley 14, Lakeland 0

Final: Vernon 21, West Milford 0

Final: Wayne Valley 24, Ridgewood 13

Final: St. Mary 42, Becton 22

Final: Westwood 17, River Dell 14

Final: Lyndhurst 35, Park Ridge 6

Final: Ramsey 28, Dumont 10

Final: Hackensack 42, Barringer 0

Final: Wayne Hills 42, Millburn 7

Final: Don Bosco 42, Paramus Catholic 0

Final: Cresskill/Emerson 21, Wood-Ridge 0

Final: St. Peter’s Prep 58, Pope John 47

Final: Weehawken 51, Elmwood Park 20

Final: Hawthorne 34, Manchester 12

Final: Pascack Hills 49, Hoboken 30

Final: New Milford 23, Pompton Lakes 9

Final: Hasbrouck Heights 21, Waldwick/Midland Park 7

Final: Hudson Catholic 34, Kennedy 6

Saturday

Dwight Morrow at Glen Ridge, noon

Bergen Catholic at St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Teaneck at Bergenfield, 1 p.m.

Clifton at East Orange, 1 p.m.

Rutherford at Saddle Brook, 1 p.m.

Fort Lee at Belleville, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Final: Indian Hills 14, Memorial 6

Final: Passaic Tech 27, Passaic 14

Final: Demarest 27, North Bergen 8

Final: Tenafly 31, Ferris 6

Final: Wallington 21, Pal Park/Leonia 7

Final: Cliffside Park/Ridgefield 56, Fair Lawn 35

Final: Ridgefield Park 30, Dickinson 8

Final: Secaucus 28, North Arlington 0

Final: Edison 46, Eastside 28

