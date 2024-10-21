Open in App
    The Bergen Record

    Why are mortgage rates rising after Fed cut interest rates last month?

    By Maria Francis, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jnm8e_0wFsJKkv00

    Last month the Federal Reserve announced a big half-point cut in interest rates , a first since March 2020. So why have mortgage rates have continued to increase since the cut?

    The aggressive rate cut by the Fed was a relief, dropping to 4.875%, down from a 23-year high of 5.5% It was meant to curb inflation and cushion the economy from a further slowdown after job gains have also slowed.

    A cut in the fed rate means the cost to borrow should come down, such as on credit cards, auto loans, and mortgages. Instead mortgage rates steadily increased over the last four weeks since the rate cut.

    Potential homebuyers were likely looking forward to lower interest rates and started shopping. Here's what is going on and what it means.

    Why mortgage rates are rising

    Although the Federal Reserve can influence mortgage rates, it does not set them.

    There are many other factors that impact the mortgage rate such as the 10-year Treasury bond yield, which has also been rising over the past few weeks or the drop in the unemployment rate or inflation increasing.

    Job growth, based on the September report , implies a strong labor market and a healthy economy which in turn, can also make mortgage rates go up.

    Inflation also saw an increase from 2.2% to 2.4% according to the September report , and it can also be a driver on home prices and mortgages.

    A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.08% on Sept. 26, the week after the Fed announcement. According to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey , they have been climbing each week, reaching 6.44% on Oct. 17.

    Even a slight change in the mortgage rate can have a big impact on consumer budgets. For example, that increase from 6.08% to 6.44% raises the monthly payment by $47 on a 30-year, $300,000 mortgage. Over the life of the loan, this adds up to more than $17,000 in additional interest.

    This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Why are mortgage rates rising after Fed cut interest rates last month?

