Buybuy Baby to close all store locations, including 4 in NJ, and transition to online-only

Buybuy Baby will be closing all of its physical store locations and transitioning to an online-only brand by the end of the year, less than one year after the company reopened several stores around the nation.

An announcement from the baby products retailer said the company will be "transforming into a digital-first brand" and will focus its energy on "providing an exceptional online shopping experience."

"We understand that this may be disappointing news, and we want all our customers to know this wasn't a choice we took lightly," said the announcement. "The loyalty and support of our customers over the years have meant the world to us. The relationships we've built in-store have been truly special, and we're incredibly grateful for the time shared with us."

Closing sales in physical store locations started on Oct. 18. From that point forward, all in-store sales will be final.

Buybuy Baby gift cards will still be accepted as payment in physical store locations through Thursday, Oct. 31. After that date, gift cards can be redeemed only online at buybuybaby.com.

Buybuy Baby closures come less than one year after reopening

This closure comes less than one year after the baby retailer reopened 11 stores in the region.

At the beginning of 2023, buybuy Baby liquidated 115 locations after the bankruptcy of its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond.

Last fall, under new ownership, 11 closed locations reopened across five Northeast states as part of what the store called the "initial phase" of its reopening. The company also launched its website, buybuybaby.com, alongside a "fully ownable registry experience where customers directly add and purchase items off the dedicated app."

Neil Saunders, a retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail, said buybuy Baby's store footprint was very small and has always seemed to be "something of an afterthought."

"Coming out of bankruptcy, I think the view from the new owners was that they would keep some stores open to see whether they worked and had potential," Saunders said. "Now they've had a chance to run them, I think it's obvious that they're not that commercial and the bulk of sales are coming online."

Additionally, Saunders said, the physical space has become more competitive, with the new Babies R Us and Kohl's partnership and various other players.

The transition to a digital-first brand

With its store closures, the company plans to pivot to be a digital-first brand with a focus on e-commerce, according to the buybuy Baby FAQs.

The store's "buy online and pick up in store" service will no longer be active after Oct. 18. However, gift cards will still be redeemable online.

Additionally, registries will remain available on buybuybaby.com.

For answers to any additional questions, visit the buybuy Baby FAQs page .

Buybuy Baby locations in New Jersey

If you want to check out the closing sales before it is too late, you can visit one of buybuy Baby's four locations around New Jersey, at:

34 E Ridgewood Ave., Paramus.

675 U.S. Highway 1S, Iselin.

711 N.J. 28, Bridgewater.

1590 Kings Highway north, Cherry Hill.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Buybuy Baby to close all store locations, including 4 in NJ, and transition to online-only