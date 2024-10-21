Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Bergen Record

    Buybuy Baby to close all store locations, including 4 in NJ, and transition to online-only

    By Amanda Wallace, NorthJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGx8j_0wFr6NXv00

    Buybuy Baby will be closing all of its physical store locations and transitioning to an online-only brand by the end of the year, less than one year after the company reopened several stores around the nation.

    An announcement from the baby products retailer said the company will be "transforming into a digital-first brand" and will focus its energy on "providing an exceptional online shopping experience."

    "We understand that this may be disappointing news, and we want all our customers to know this wasn't a choice we took lightly," said the announcement. "The loyalty and support of our customers over the years have meant the world to us. The relationships we've built in-store have been truly special, and we're incredibly grateful for the time shared with us."

    Closing sales in physical store locations started on Oct. 18. From that point forward, all in-store sales will be final.

    Buybuy Baby gift cards will still be accepted as payment in physical store locations through Thursday, Oct. 31. After that date, gift cards can be redeemed only online at buybuybaby.com.

    Buybuy Baby closures come less than one year after reopening

    This closure comes less than one year after the baby retailer reopened 11 stores in the region.

    At the beginning of 2023, buybuy Baby liquidated 115 locations after the bankruptcy of its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond.

    Last fall, under new ownership, 11 closed locations reopened across five Northeast states as part of what the store called the "initial phase" of its reopening. The company also launched its website, buybuybaby.com, alongside a "fully ownable registry experience where customers directly add and purchase items off the dedicated app."

    Neil Saunders, a retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail, said buybuy Baby's store footprint was very small and has always seemed to be "something of an afterthought."

    "Coming out of bankruptcy, I think the view from the new owners was that they would keep some stores open to see whether they worked and had potential," Saunders said. "Now they've had a chance to run them, I think it's obvious that they're not that commercial and the bulk of sales are coming online."

    Additionally, Saunders said, the physical space has become more competitive, with the new Babies R Us and Kohl's partnership and various other players.

    The transition to a digital-first brand

    With its store closures, the company plans to pivot to be a digital-first brand with a focus on e-commerce, according to the buybuy Baby FAQs.

    The store's "buy online and pick up in store" service will no longer be active after Oct. 18. However, gift cards will still be redeemable online.

    Additionally, registries will remain available on buybuybaby.com.

    For answers to any additional questions, visit the buybuy Baby FAQs page .

    Buybuy Baby locations in New Jersey

    If you want to check out the closing sales before it is too late, you can visit one of buybuy Baby's four locations around New Jersey, at:

    • 34 E Ridgewood Ave., Paramus.
    • 675 U.S. Highway 1S, Iselin.
    • 711 N.J. 28, Bridgewater.
    • 1590 Kings Highway north, Cherry Hill.

    This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Buybuy Baby to close all store locations, including 4 in NJ, and transition to online-only

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What's in a Wendy's Boo! Bag for 'kidults' and how to get one
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Quarter Pounders linked to E.Coli death; which McDonald’s are impacted?
    The Bergen Record23 hours ago
    The IRS released 2025 federal income tax brackets for 2024 income. What will yours be?
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Want Irish pub food? Want golf lessons? Try these new North Jersey spots
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Football: Public playoff brackets with one week left in regular season
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    NJ appeals court rejects Paterson's effort to fire blind city planner
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Brandon de Wilde: 5 Decades After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Why are mortgage rates rising after Fed cut interest rates last month?
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy