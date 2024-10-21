Football: Public playoff brackets with one week left in regular season

There's one week left in the New Jersey high school football season for public-school teams, but the playoff picture is becoming clear.

Below is a complete look at what the public school brackets would look like if the season ended today. The brackets are determined by the United Power Rankings, a formula that combines power points and Opponents Strength Index.

There are 32 teams that make the playoffs in each of the five groups. Those 32 are made up of the top 16 in each half of the state.

The top 16 teams in the North are "snaked" into either North 1 or North 2, while the top 16 teams in the South are "snaked" into either Central or South. So, teams currently listed in North 1 may end up in North 2 when the official brackets come out, and vice versa. Same with teams currently listed in Central or South.

Updated Monday, Oct. 21 at 10:25 a.m.

North 1, Group 1

(8) Wallkill Valley at (1) Butler

(5) Boonton at (4) Glen Ridge

(6) Pompton Lakes at (3) New Providence

(7) Lenape Valley (2) New Milford

North 2, Group 1

(8) Weehawken at (1) Cedar Grove

(5) Mountain Lakes at (4) Wood-Ridge

(6) Belvidere at (3) Verona

(7) Park Ridge at (2) Hasbrouck Heights

Central Group 1

(8) Audubon at (1) Woodstown

(5) Woodbury at (4) Haddon Township

(6) Pennsville at (3) Middlesex

(7) Clayton at (2) Shore

South Group 1

(8) Penns Grove at (1) Glassboro

(5) Burlington City at (4) Riverside

(6) New Egypt at (3) Schalick

(7) Manville at (2) Paulsboro

North 1, Group 2

(8) Lakeland at (1) Glen Rock

(5)Caldwell at (4) Becton

(6) Waldwick/Midland Park at (3) Ramsey

(7) Rutherford at (2) Hanover Park

North 2, Group 2

(8) Shabazz at (1) Westwood

(5) Madison at (4) High Point

(6) Newton at (3) Pequannock

(7) Lyndhurst at (2) Bernards

Central Group 2

(8) Spotswood at (1) Rumson-Fair Haven

(5) Delran at (4) Willingboro

(6) West Deptford at (3) Manchester Township

(7) Middle Township at (2) Point Pleasant Borough

South Group 2

(8) Gloucester City at (1) Camden

(5) Delaware Valley at (4) Johnson

(6) Hillside at (3) Haddonfield

(7) Metuchen at (2) Wall

North 1, Group 3

(8) Dwight Morrow at (1) Old Tappan

(5) Summit at (4) Passaic Valley

(6) Snyder at (3) Mendham

(7) River Dell at (2) West Morris

North 2, Group 3

(8) Weequahic at (1) West Essex

(5) Cranford at (4) Montville

(6) Wayne Hills at (3) Sparta

(7) West Milford at (2) Pascack Valley

Central Group 3

(8) Absegami at (1) Somerville

(5) Timber Creek at (4) Allentown

(6) Triton at (3) Cedar Creek

(7) Nottingham at (2) Burlington Township

South Group 3

(8) Delsea at (1) Hopewell Valley

(5) Seneca at (4) Ocean City

(6) Oakcrest at (3) Holmdel

(7) Barnegat at (2) Mainland

North 1, Group 4

(8) Watchung Hills at (1) Phillipsburg

(5) Westfield at (4) Wayne Valley

(6) Randolph at (3) Ramapo

(7) Nutley at (2) Morris Knolls

North 2, Group 4

(8) Colonia at (1) Ridge

(5) Newark Central at (4) Chatham

(6) Mount Olive at (3) Northern Highlands

(7) Rahway at (2) Woodbridge

Central Group 4

(8) Red Bank at (1) Millville

(5) Northern Burlington at (4) Pennsauken

(6) Jackson Memorial at (3) Shawnee

(7) Steinert at (2) Brick Memorial

South Group 4

(8) Princeton at (1) Winslow

(5) Marlboro at (4) Manalapan

(6) Toms River South at (3) Central

(7) Middletown South at (2) Middletown North

North 1, Group 5

(8) Passaic at (1) Ridgewood

(5) Irvington at (4) Piscataway

(6) Montclair at (3) Bridgewater-Raritan

(7) Linden at (2) Elizabeth

North 2, Group 5

(8) Newark East Side at (1) Union City

(5) East Orange at (4) Bayonne

(6) Morristown at (3) West Orange

(7) Plainfield at (2) Passaic Tech

Central Group 5

(8) Edison at (1) Washington Township

(5) Old Bridge at (4) Southern

(6) Freehold Township at (3) Howell

(7) Hunterdon Central at (2) Atlantic City

South Group 5

(8) Eastern at (1) Toms River North

(5) Kingsway at (4) Cherokee

(6) Cherry Hill East at (3) Hillsborough

(7) Franklin at (2) Rancocas Valley

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Football: Public playoff brackets with one week left in regular season