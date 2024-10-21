Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Bergen Record

    Football: Public playoff brackets with one week left in regular season

    By Zach Miller, NorthJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBUbf_0wFLNRXF00

    There's one week left in the New Jersey high school football season for public-school teams, but the playoff picture is becoming clear.

    Below is a complete look at what the public school brackets would look like if the season ended today. The brackets are determined by the United Power Rankings, a formula that combines power points and Opponents Strength Index.

    There are 32 teams that make the playoffs in each of the five groups. Those 32 are made up of the top 16 in each half of the state.

    The top 16 teams in the North are "snaked" into either North 1 or North 2, while the top 16 teams in the South are "snaked" into either Central or South. So, teams currently listed in North 1 may end up in North 2 when the official brackets come out, and vice versa. Same with teams currently listed in Central or South.

    Updated Monday, Oct. 21 at 10:25 a.m.

    North 1, Group 1

    (8) Wallkill Valley at (1) Butler

    (5) Boonton at (4) Glen Ridge

    (6) Pompton Lakes at (3) New Providence

    (7) Lenape Valley (2) New Milford

    North 2, Group 1

    (8) Weehawken at (1) Cedar Grove

    (5) Mountain Lakes at (4) Wood-Ridge

    (6) Belvidere at (3) Verona

    (7) Park Ridge at (2) Hasbrouck Heights

    Central Group 1

    (8) Audubon at (1) Woodstown

    (5) Woodbury at (4) Haddon Township

    (6) Pennsville at (3) Middlesex

    (7) Clayton at (2) Shore

    South Group 1

    (8) Penns Grove at (1) Glassboro

    (5) Burlington City at (4) Riverside

    (6) New Egypt at (3) Schalick

    (7) Manville at (2) Paulsboro

    North 1, Group 2

    (8) Lakeland at (1) Glen Rock

    (5)Caldwell at (4) Becton

    (6) Waldwick/Midland Park at (3) Ramsey

    (7) Rutherford at (2) Hanover Park

    North 2, Group 2

    (8) Shabazz at (1) Westwood

    (5) Madison at (4) High Point

    (6) Newton at (3) Pequannock

    (7) Lyndhurst at (2) Bernards

    Central Group 2

    (8) Spotswood at (1) Rumson-Fair Haven

    (5) Delran at (4) Willingboro

    (6) West Deptford at (3) Manchester Township

    (7) Middle Township at (2) Point Pleasant Borough

    South Group 2

    (8) Gloucester City at (1) Camden

    (5) Delaware Valley at (4) Johnson

    (6) Hillside at (3) Haddonfield

    (7) Metuchen at (2) Wall

    North 1, Group 3

    (8) Dwight Morrow at (1) Old Tappan

    (5) Summit at (4) Passaic Valley

    (6) Snyder at (3) Mendham

    (7) River Dell at (2) West Morris

    North 2, Group 3

    (8) Weequahic at (1) West Essex

    (5) Cranford at (4) Montville

    (6) Wayne Hills at (3) Sparta

    (7) West Milford at (2) Pascack Valley

    Central Group 3

    (8) Absegami at (1) Somerville

    (5) Timber Creek at (4) Allentown

    (6) Triton at (3) Cedar Creek

    (7) Nottingham at (2) Burlington Township

    South Group 3

    (8) Delsea at (1) Hopewell Valley

    (5) Seneca at (4) Ocean City

    (6) Oakcrest at (3) Holmdel

    (7) Barnegat at (2) Mainland

    North 1, Group 4

    (8) Watchung Hills at (1) Phillipsburg

    (5) Westfield at (4) Wayne Valley

    (6) Randolph at (3) Ramapo

    (7) Nutley at (2) Morris Knolls

    North 2, Group 4

    (8) Colonia at (1) Ridge

    (5) Newark Central at (4) Chatham

    (6) Mount Olive at (3) Northern Highlands

    (7) Rahway at (2) Woodbridge

    Central Group 4

    (8) Red Bank at (1) Millville

    (5) Northern Burlington at (4) Pennsauken

    (6) Jackson Memorial at (3) Shawnee

    (7) Steinert at (2) Brick Memorial

    South Group 4

    (8) Princeton at (1) Winslow

    (5) Marlboro at (4) Manalapan

    (6) Toms River South at (3) Central

    (7) Middletown South at (2) Middletown North

    North 1, Group 5

    (8) Passaic at (1) Ridgewood

    (5) Irvington at (4) Piscataway

    (6) Montclair at (3) Bridgewater-Raritan

    (7) Linden at (2) Elizabeth

    North 2, Group 5

    (8) Newark East Side at (1) Union City

    (5) East Orange at (4) Bayonne

    (6) Morristown at (3) West Orange

    (7) Plainfield at (2) Passaic Tech

    Central Group 5

    (8) Edison at (1) Washington Township

    (5) Old Bridge at (4) Southern

    (6) Freehold Township at (3) Howell

    (7) Hunterdon Central at (2) Atlantic City

    South Group 5

    (8) Eastern at (1) Toms River North

    (5) Kingsway at (4) Cherokee

    (6) Cherry Hill East at (3) Hillsborough

    (7) Franklin at (2) Rancocas Valley

    This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Football: Public playoff brackets with one week left in regular season

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Yeah...right
    2d ago
    👍🏾
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    VOTE for the North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 7
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
    New York Post4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 21. Jackpot hits $478 million for Wednesday
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    New Jersey detective shot dead in own home after unknown men kick down door and open fire
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Chaos in the Skies: Man Arrested in New Jersey for Vicious Attack on Flight Crew!
    jackandkitty.com1 day ago
    Mom killed in murder-suicide by ex-NYPD cop husband seen beaming in gut-wrenching family snap
    New York Post6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Massive National Retailer Announces They Are Closing Stores Next Week
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show9 days ago
    Large wildfire burning at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in NJ
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    Quarter Pounders linked to E.Coli death; which McDonald’s are impacted?
    The Bergen Record20 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    VIDEO: Giants Star WR Malik Nabers Throws QB Daniel Jones Under The Bus With Some Savage Comments Following His Disappointing Performance vs. Eagles
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    NJ appeals court rejects Paterson's effort to fire blind city planner
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Brittney Griner Exposes WNBA After Liberty-Lynx Game 5
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    What channel is NY Knicks vs Boston Celtics on today? How to watch NBA Opening Night game
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy