VOTE for the North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 7

Nick Atme, Glen Rock

The senior ran for four touchdowns as the Panthers beat St. Mary, 50-33, in the NJIC semifinals . He also completed 8 of 14 passes for 122 yards to help Glen Rock reach the NJIC final for the first time.

Shawn Bellenger, Lyndhurst

The senior ran 13 times for 85 yards and three touchdowns in the Golden Bears' 31-6 win over Pompton Lakes. He also completed 8 of 18 passes for 148 yards and a score as Lyndhurst won its sixth straight game.

Dante Benvenuti, Passaic Valley

The junior caught six passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Hornets' 34-7 win over Nutley. He also made nine tackles on defense, and kicked four extra points.

Dylan Ferrara, Waldwick/Midland Park

The junior stepped in at quarterback for the first time this season, completing 7 of 8 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-7 win over Cresskill/Emerson. He also ran 16 times for 95 yards and two scores.

Casey Grusser, Ramapo

The junior completed 16 of 21 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 38-14 win over Hackensack. He also ran 10 times for 68 yards and three scores as Ramapo won its fourth game in row.

Matthew Kazmierczak, Indian Hills

The sophomore completed 15 of 20 passes for 203 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown pass, in a 20-16 win over Ridgefield Park. The Braves have won two out of their last three after starting 1-3.

Steve Klein, Westwood

The junior carried the ball nine times for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 30-0 division-clinching win over Ramsey . On defense, he made 10 tackles and intercepted a pass.

Collin Sabric, Lakeland

The senior completed 13 of 19 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning 69-yard TD pass, in the Lancers' 21-14 win over Vernon. He also ran 14 times for 58 yards and a score.

David Smith, Butler

The senior completed 12 of 16 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Becton, 28-13, in the NJIC semifinals . He also ran 12 times for 61 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Damani Williams, Dwight Morrow

The senior carried the ball 18 times for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-18 win over Mahwah. He also completed 12 of 20 passes for 189 yards and two scores.

