Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Bergen Record

    North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 7

    By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across North Jersey.

    Saturday

    NJIC semifinals

    Glen Rock at St. Mary, 1 p.m.

    Other games

    Q1: Pope John 7, St. Joseph 0

    Bergen Catholic at Delbarton, 1 p.m.

    Lyndhurst at Pompton Lakes, 1 p.m.

    Lodi at Manchester, 1 p.m.

    Paramus at Teaneck, 2 p.m.

    Friday

    NJIC semifinals

    Final: Butler 28, Becton 13

    Other games

    Final: Pascack Valley 35, River Dell 7

    Final: Westwood 30, Ramsey 0

    Final: Passaic Tech 40, Clifton 0

    Final: Cliffside Park/Ridgefield 35, Memorial 6

    Final: Northern Highlands 37, Ridgewood 20

    Final: Lakeland 21, Vernon 14

    Final: Rutherford 34, Elmwood Park 7

    Final: Wayne Valley 28, Mount Olive 27

    Final: Pascack Hills 10, Dumont 7

    Final: Demarest 40, Fort Lee 0

    Final: Sparta 42, West Milford 14

    Final: Red Bank Catholic 42, Paramus Catholic 14

    Final: Old Tappan 35, Wayne Hills 0

    Final: Tenafly 17, Dickinson 16

    Final: Passaic Valley 34, Nutley 7

    Final: Don Bosco 28, Seton Hall Prep 0

    Final: Ramapo 38, Hackensack 14

    Final: Waldwick/Midland Park 32, Cresskill/Emerson 7

    Final: Dwight Morrow 34, Mahwah 18

    Final: Garfield 33, North Arlington 0

    Final: New Milford 12, Park Ridge 7

    Final: Weehawken 56, Saddle Brook 54

    Final: Secaucus 26, Wallington 7

    Final: Passaic 26, Kennedy 0

    Final: Hasbrouck Heights 28, Wood-Ridge 7

    Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

    Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

    Thursday

    Final: DePaul 54, St. Peter’s Prep 21

    Final: Indian Hills 20, Ridgefield Park 16

    Final: Fair Lawn 40, Bergen Tech 13

    Final: Eastside 33, Bergenfield 22

    Final: Bogota 20, Hawthorne 6

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 7

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Live updates: Bergen County boys soccer quarterfinals
    The Bergen Recordlast hour
    Congrats to the North Jersey students of the week for Oct. 18, both from Lodi
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Pascack Valley football routs River Dell to set up division-title showdown next week
    The Bergen Record16 hours ago
    Angel Reese says she can't afford rent. Her WNBA pay is barely middle class income in NJ
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 16. Check tickets for $408 million jackpot
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    Back to back! Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton hit HRs off Emmanuel Clase for Game 3 lead
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    How Jon Runyan Jr. embraces a football legacy of Eagles' green that now bleeds Big Blue
    The Bergen Record23 hours ago
    School board approves 2025-26 academic calendar, $154K for professional development program
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    WATCH: Pete Alonso goes deep to give Mets early life in Game 5 of NLCS vs. Dodgers
    The Bergen Record18 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    What channel is NY Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx on today? How to watch Game 4 of WNBA Finals
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Historic Castillo de San Marcos closed to survey storm damage
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    What annual income is considered middle class? Does your income make the cut in New Jersey
    The Bergen Record2 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy