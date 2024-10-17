North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 7

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across North Jersey.

Saturday

NJIC semifinals

Glen Rock at St. Mary, 1 p.m.

Other games

Q1: Pope John 7, St. Joseph 0

Bergen Catholic at Delbarton, 1 p.m.

Lyndhurst at Pompton Lakes, 1 p.m.

Lodi at Manchester, 1 p.m.

Paramus at Teaneck, 2 p.m.

Friday

NJIC semifinals

Final: Butler 28, Becton 13

Other games

Final: Pascack Valley 35, River Dell 7

Final: Westwood 30, Ramsey 0

Final: Passaic Tech 40, Clifton 0

Final: Cliffside Park/Ridgefield 35, Memorial 6

Final: Northern Highlands 37, Ridgewood 20

Final: Lakeland 21, Vernon 14

Final: Rutherford 34, Elmwood Park 7

Final: Wayne Valley 28, Mount Olive 27

Final: Pascack Hills 10, Dumont 7

Final: Demarest 40, Fort Lee 0

Final: Sparta 42, West Milford 14

Final: Red Bank Catholic 42, Paramus Catholic 14

Final: Old Tappan 35, Wayne Hills 0

Final: Tenafly 17, Dickinson 16

Final: Passaic Valley 34, Nutley 7

Final: Don Bosco 28, Seton Hall Prep 0

Final: Ramapo 38, Hackensack 14

Final: Waldwick/Midland Park 32, Cresskill/Emerson 7

Final: Dwight Morrow 34, Mahwah 18

Final: Garfield 33, North Arlington 0

Final: New Milford 12, Park Ridge 7

Final: Weehawken 56, Saddle Brook 54

Final: Secaucus 26, Wallington 7

Final: Passaic 26, Kennedy 0

Final: Hasbrouck Heights 28, Wood-Ridge 7

Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

Thursday

Final: DePaul 54, St. Peter’s Prep 21

Final: Indian Hills 20, Ridgefield Park 16

Final: Fair Lawn 40, Bergen Tech 13

Final: Eastside 33, Bergenfield 22

Final: Bogota 20, Hawthorne 6

