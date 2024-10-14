VOTE: North Jersey Student of the Week Oct. 14-18

The North Jersey Student of the Week poll is back!

Each week during the school year, we are soliciting nominations from staff and faculty of high schools across North Jersey of students who are doing something special in their schools and their communities.

Like our long-running athlete of the week feature that honors athletic achievement, the student of the week award seeks to highlight academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, volunteerism and other pursuits that are part of the lives of so many of our young scholars.

The poll will typically launch Monday morning and close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Around noon on Friday, we will announce the top two vote-getters as students of the week with a story.

Nominees and poll are below photo gallery

If you are a high school administrator/teacher and would like to find out more about the program, now in its sophomore year, please email studentoftheweek@northjersey.com . Again, only school officials can nominate students.

The first poll of the 2024-25 school year is at the bottom of this story. Before you vote (and everyone is welcome to vote!), please make sure to scroll down and read what the nominators had to say about these students. The list is randomized and the nominations have been edited for clarity.

Ana Michel, junior, Bogota H.S.

Ana has a weighted GPA of 4.898 and is near the top of the junior class at Bogota High. She is the captain of our cross-country and track teams and devotes her time volunteering at Holy Name Hospital and with other community groups. She takes a very challenging course load and is a first team all-league cross-country runner.

Hussain Salam, junior, Bogota H.S.

Hussain has a weighted GPA of 4.764 and is near the top of the junior class at Bogota High. He is the captain of our cross-country and track teams and devotes his time volunteering, and participating in many community groups. He takes a very challenging course load and is a first-team all league cross-country runner.

Sasha Ortiz-Kalina, senior, Hawthorne H.S.

Sasha excels in her academic excellence, integrity, and leadership. Sasha serves as president of the National and Spanish honor societies, fostering community and academic growth. She speaks three languages — Spanish, English, and Russian — and combines her passion for science and technology with talents in band and jazz band, showcasing her creativity. As editor of the Creative Writing Club and a Peer Leader delegate, she demonstrates strong communication and inclusivity. Sasha also volunteers with the drama club and is honored by the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program.

Domenica Humala, sophomore, Lodi H.S.

Domenica is an exceptionally empathetic and motivated student who has demonstrated remarkable growth since arriving in the United States. An ESL learner herself, she consistently supports other students by translating and explaining concepts in English and Spanish, showing natural leadership qualities. Her willingness to help others while managing her own learning journey is admirable. On the soccer field, Domenica displays the same collaborative spirit, contributing to her team's success with dedication and skill. Her positive attitude and determination are a source of inspiration for her peers.

Gerson Smith, senior, Lodi H.S.

Gerson is a talented soccer player who has demonstrated excellent skills and leadership on the field. His charismatic personality and hardworking attitude have allowed him to overcome obstacles throughout his high school career and life. He communicates with staff and students in a positive manner that is appreciated by the entire school community.

Gesus Allen, senior, Lodi H.S.

Gesus has grown throughout his time here at Lodi High School and worked through communication strategies that have given him the tools to move into a world outside of high school next year. His charming and respectful attitude has won the hearts of many people, and he has built a bond with the community.

Emma Baez, senior, North Arlington H.S.

Emma was recently acknowledged by Senator George Helmy in his Maiden Speech for her civic engagement as a Bergen County Junior Commissioner for the Status of Women. Emma displays environmental activism in various organizations and interns at the Meadowlands Environmental Center. Emma balances these commitments while serving as a freshmen mentor and multi-varsity sport athlete. Emma plans to study environmental policy and law and join the U.S Coast Guard Reserves.

Lindsay Gilbert, junior, North Arlington H.S.

Lindsay has been a three-sport varsity athlete since ninth grade and is continuing to excel in girls soccer this fall. She has emerged as a true leader both in athletics and in the classroom. Her work ethic is demonstrated by her GPA and various athletic awards. Lindsay hopes to attend a four-year school and continue her athletic career.

