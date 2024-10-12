We break down the 2024 holiday shipping deadlines for FedEx, UPS and the USPS

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and you may want to mail your Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa gift to a friend or loved one.

Christmas Day is Dec. 25, Hanukkah is Dec. 25 to Jan. 2, 2025 and Kwanzaa runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2025. Each holiday has a tradition of exchanging gifts.

To avoid last-minute headaches, preparation is key.

Luckily, the major carriers — UPS, FedEx and USPS — have released the cutoff dates for when you should get your parcel out into the mail if you want it to arrive at your destination on time.

Keep in mind that these dates are for domestic shipping. International shipping dates will vary by carrier.

Keep in mind that these dates are for domestic shipping. International shipping dates will vary by carrier.

What are FedEx's shipping deadlines?

For U.S Domestic, Air Freight and LTL Freight Services, these are FedEx’s shipping deadlines :

FedEx Ground Economy: Dec. 13

FedEx Home Delivery 5-Day Shipping: Dec. 17

FedEx Ground 5-Day Shipping: Dec. 17

FedEx Home Delivery 4-Day Shipping: Dec. 18

FedEx Ground 4-Day Shipping: Dec. 18

FedEx Express Ground Saver: Dec. 19

FedEx Ground 3-Day Shipping: Dec. 19

FedEx Home Delivery 2-3 Day Shipping: Dec. 20

FedEx Ground 2-Day Shipping: Dec. 20

FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight, Extra Hours: Dec. 23

FedEx Home Delivery 1-Day shipping: Dec. 23

FedEx Ground: Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 24

These are the last days to ship U.S domestic Air Freight Services:

FedEx 3Day Freight: Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day Freight: Dec. 20

FedEx 1Day Freight: Dec. 23

These are the shipping deadlines for U.S domestic LTL Freight services:

FedEx Freight Economy: Dec. 11

FedEx Freight Priority 5-Day Shipping: Dec. 16

FedEx Freight Priority 4-Day Shipping: Dec. 17

FedEx Freight Priority 3-Day Shipping: Dec. 18

FedEx Freight Priority 2-Day Shipping: Dec. 19

FedEx Freight Priority 1-Day Shipping: Dec. 20

For the U.S to Canada:

FedEx International Connect Plus: Dec. 17

FedEx International Economy: Dec. 18

FedEx International Priority Distribution: Dec. 19

FedEx International Priority: Dec. 19

FedEx International First: Dec. 20

FedEx International Next Flight: Dec. 23

For U.S to Canada Ground:

7-day shipping: Dec. 13

6-day shipping: Dec. 16

5-day shipping: Dec. 17

4-day shipping: Dec. 18

3-day shipping: Dec. 19

2-day shipping: Dec. 20

1-day shipping: Dec. 23

For U.S to Mexico:

FedEx International Connect Plus: Dec. 19

FedEx International Economy: Dec. 19

FedEx International Priority: Dec. 20

FedEx International First: Dec. 20

FedEx International First Flight: Dec. 23

For U.S to Puerto Rico

FedEx International Economy: Dec. 18

FedEx International Priority: Dec. 19

FedEx International First: Dec. 20

FedEx International Next Flight: Dec. 23

What are the UPS shipping deadlines?

For UPS, these are the holiday shipping deadlines

For UPS Ground shipping: Check ups.com/ctc for details

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23

For the U.S to Canada, these are the holiday shipping deadlines:

For UPS Standard: Check ups.com/ctc

For UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 20

For UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 23

For the U.S to Mexico, these are the holiday shipping deadlines:

For UPS Standard Services: Check ups.com/ctc

For UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19

For UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 20

Check ups.com/ctc for shipping time and cost to other international destinations.

What are the U.S Postal Service (USPS) deadlines?

Unlike in 2023, this year the postal service is imposing holiday surcharges.

For the lower 48 states, these are the USPS deadlines :

USPS Ground Advantage Service: Dec. 18

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21

For Alaska and Hawaii, these are the USPS deadlines:

USPS Ground Advantage Service: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 20

If you are sending a package internationally or to a military location, visit https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm to see the recommended shipping dates.

